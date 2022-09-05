LISTEN: Unanswered Texans Questions Ahead of The Season

Hosts: Colton Molesky

Guest: Nico DLG

Colton Molesky is back for another solo show to talk about the news of the day and unanswered questions around the Houston Texans, headed into the season opener. Will a tight end emerge and turn into a key contributor? Does Lovie Smith have the coaching chops to turn things around? Is scheme enough to save the offensive line? Colton tries to determine when the team answers each inquiry.

