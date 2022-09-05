College Football Week 1 Scouting Roundup: 5 Players Texans Should Keep an Eye On

College football season is in full swing, which means scouting for the 2023 NFL Draft is as well.

Here’s a look at five players the Houston Texans should keep an eye on after strong Week 1 performances:

Darnell Washington, tight end, Georgia

Despite he finished the game with two receptions for 33 yards, Washington displayed once again why he’s a rare tight end prospect. At 6-7, 270 lbs, his athleticism is jaw-dropping as he’s an extremely fluid pass catcher who can be aligned on the outside, in the slot, or inline. He has a gigantic catch radius and in Georgia’s win against Oregon he also looked excellent as a blocker. He could be a rare offensive weapon in the NFL.

That’s a 6’7, 270-pound tight end, y’all. Lord help us. pic.twitter.com/Mn8R3NLJ4E — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) September 3, 2022

Zach Evans, running back, Ole Miss

I know, the Texans just spent a pick on Dameon Pierce who’s in position to be an impact player as a rookie, but Ole Miss ball-carrier Zach Evans looks like the real deal and a complete offensive weapon. Against Troy he collected 130 rushing yards and 22 receiving yards while displaying top-tier speed, explosiveness and playmaking ability. Evans has some Todd Gurley in his game for how complete his skillset is and how can just change the game with one play. Evans has the potential to become an elite running back in the NFL and when you can add a weapon like him, you just don’t make him slide past you.

Ole Miss running back Zach Evans reminds me of Todd Gurley.



A speedy and complete RB who's a major threat both as a runner and as a receiver. pic.twitter.com/UmJMhq0mi1 — Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) September 3, 2022

Paris Johnson Jr, offensive tackle, Ohio State

Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. had a tough task to open the season: contain Notre Dame freakish pass rusher Isaiah Foskey. Johnson Jr. played an exceptional game shutting down Foskey all game long while displaying a perfect combination of athleticism and technical refinement. Houston could easily take a look at adding another offensive line in the first round of the next draft.

Anthony Richardson, quarterback, Florida

Richardson led Florida to an upset at the Swamp against Utah while showing that he could be worthy of a first-round pick coming the next draft. Richardson has rare tools for the position like top-tier athleticism (he collected 106 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries), a cannon for an arm and the ability to be difficult to limit outside of the pocket. He has improved quite a lot since his freshman year and could be a legit franchise quarterback at the next level.

#Florida QB Anthony Richardson is an absolute freak show.



The most interesting player/prospect in CFB. pic.twitter.com/95dB7ZNb4u — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 4, 2022

Eyabi Anoma, edge rusher, Michigan

In his debut for the Wolverines, Anoma collected a sack while emerging as a pass rusher with an advanced arsenal his pocket. Prior to Michigan he spent two seasons at Alabama and two seasons at UT Martin. At 6-5, 244 lbs he’s incredibly explosive and looks extremely powerful, he also seem to have a variety of pass rush moves at his disposal. Anoma is someone to watch closely as the season goes on as he could be a potential riser. The Texans will for sure need to add pass rush help coming next April.