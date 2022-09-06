Colts vs. Texans: 3 Keys to Houston Victory in Week 1

The Houston Texans are currently preparing to play the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at home.

The Colts have lost eight straight Week 1 games and the Texans will be looking to keep that streak alive.

Here’s a look at some keys for Sunday:

Run Game

The Texans run game should be much improved in 2022 with the additions of rookie running back Dameon Pierce and rookie guard Kenyon Green. Pierce was the highest-graded running back in the league throughout the preseason and was incredibly efficient with the ball in his hands. Pierce is the best running back on the roster and will start week one. Green did not play in the first two preseason games due to injury but made his debut in the final game against the 49ers and the former first-round pick was as dominant and effective as advertised. Green should also be starting week one.

Passing Game

The Texans passing game was not much better than the run game in 2021. Outside of wide receiver Brandin Cooks, there was little to no consistency with any other pass catcher on the roster. Wide receiver Nico Collins, who is entering year two in the league, was on fire throughout training camp and preseason and could take a huge leap forward in 2022. The Texans recently added two former Tampa Bay Buccaneers players in wide receiver Tyler Johnson and tight end O.J Howard. Both players could see starting snaps for the team at some point as the season progresses.

Defense

The Texans defense in 2021 was not great outside of the the many forced takeaways but should be much improved in 2022. There was an abundance of talent added to the Texans defense that included defensive ends Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Rasheem Green, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr, safety Jalen Pitre and linebacker Christian Harris.

If the preseason is any indication of what the Texans defense could look like in 2022, there is a lot to look forward to. Shutting down the 49ers offense that includes first-round quarterback Trey Lance, first-round wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and All-Pro tight end George Kittle is no easy task and the Texans defense held up for the few drives that those offensive starts were in the game.

However, the Texans will have their hands full on defense, going up against arguably the best running back in the league in Jonathan Taylor. The Colts offense also includes veteran Matt Ryan, All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr, Parris Campbell and rookie Alec Pierce.

This current Houston Texans team may not be contending for a Super Bowl or even the playoffs in 2022, but there is still a lot to look forward to as the season progresses and the team should be a much improved version of the 2021 Texans.