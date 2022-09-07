Houston Texans Are Dead Last in Latest Power Rankings

We’re just one day away from NFL Kickoff 2023 and with that comes the seemingly never-ending predictions, rankings and prognostications. Super Bowl favorites, didn’t-make-the-2022-playoffs-but-will-this-year lists, MVP candidates and more have all been prematurely anointed.

Among those is the PFT list of Week One Power Rankings for the 2023 season. Mike Florio is apparently not a man of faith when it comes to Cal McNair’s chances in 2023.

If you’re a fan of the Houston Texans, it ain’t pretty.

More proof that football is back. pic.twitter.com/dxt5axm1l4 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 6, 2022

Now, it’s easy to believe several of the teams on the left side of this graphic are currently in a better position to win than our H-Town lads. The Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers may well be the class of the NFL this year.

Where the >ouch< comes in is on the right side, particularly the teams not far ahead of the Texans.

The New York Jets, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears... not to mention the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Glitter Kitties should just take out a mortgage on the #32 slot and never miss a payment...

Florio didn’t take much time to explain his decision making when it came to the list, but here’s what he had to say about the Texans:

Mike Florio

32. Texans: Bad news, they’ve earned this spot. Good news, there’s only one direction to go.

This weekend, the Texans face the division rival Indianapolis Colts, whom Florio looks upon much more favorably.

11. Colts: At a time when everyone is wondering whether Russell Wilson will join the Tom Brady/Matthew Stafford parade from new team to NFL title, Matt Ryan may be in a better position to actually pull that off.

Matt Ryan? The guy who couldn’t get a loaded Falcons roster out of its own way for years?

Not buying that.

I’ll take Davis Mills, thank you very much.

Now, the team surrounding Mills, particularly the offensive line and defense, have a lot to prove, unlike the Baby Horses’ units that might carry Ryan to the eventual end-of-year chokefest. But, don’t count Lovie Smith and Pep Hamilton out just yet.

And, if the Texans upset the pony boys this weekend, we expect Florio to leapfrog our Texans over a lot of teams that will continue to fly like a submarine at an air show as they’ve done for a very, very long time...