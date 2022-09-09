 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard OUT vs. Texans

The Houston Texans may be missing two key players for their matchup on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Houston Texans were granted a reprieve Friday after Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard was ruled out for Sunday’s game. ESPN’s Stephen Holder was the first to report the news.

The Texans will also be without some key defenders on their side.

Defensive ends Rasheem Green and Mario Addison both did not participate in practice on Thursday due to thigh injuries. Both players combined for 13.5 sacks last season on their previous teams and it would be a significant hit to the Texans defensive line depth if they can not play.

Defensive end Demone Harris, who shined throughout the offseason and into the preseason, may have the opportunity to be activated from the practice squad and show what he can do on Sunday, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

We’ll have more clarity on the Texans injuries Sunday when the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff.

