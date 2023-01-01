Week 17 Countdown to Kickoff: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

Good morning all you guys and gals and non-binary pals. I hope all of y’all had a very happy and safe New Year’s Eve celebration and welcome to both 2023 and week 17 of the NFL. Today, your Houston Texans will take on the ::checks notes:: AFC South division leading Jacksonville Jaguars, def...definitely not a typo, okay, in a game with serious playoff implications on the line.

No, I don’t mean for the Texans, goodness no, what a silly idea. No, for the Jacksonville Jaguars, if they can win the rest of the season, will be division champs. Good for them. I mean, sure the AFC South is the land of the blind and the Jags are the one-eyed man as of right now. But I’m happy they finally got to play their “Once Every Decade Division Champions” card. I know it’s not something they get to do all that often, because they’re the Jags, but I wish them well with their inevitable fourth seed spot and their subsequent defeat to whoever is the fifth seed in the wild card round.

Okay, that’s enough words to get to the count limit, let’s talk about gambling picks.

Here are my offerings from DraftKings Sportsbook.

For entertainment purposes only. Please do not take financial advice from a football blog.

Enjoy the game, y’all. Go Texans.