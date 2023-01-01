Texans to ‘Evaluate’ Lovie Smith at Season’s End; Firing Coming?

Boasting a 2-12-1 record on New Year’s Day, the Houston Texans are lining up to be the league’s worst this season, which isn’t a good sign if you’re head coach Lovie Smith.

According to NFL Network, the Texans will evaluate Smith at season’s end.

“The Texans plan to evaluate the future of head coach Lovie Smith at the end of the season, with the entire body of work being considered,” NFL.com writes. “The team has played well of late, including a win last week over the Titans and close losses to the Chiefs and Cowboys. But the Texans still have the worst record in the league (2-12-1). All of that will factor into where things go for 2023. Staff changes are possible if Smith, 64, gets a second season.”

Smith was promoted from the defensive coordinator position after David Culley was fired a year ago following a dismal 4-13 season in 2021. However, the results aren’t projected to be any better than a year ago, and Houston might look to find its third head coach in as many seasons during the offseason.