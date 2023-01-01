Texans inch closer to top NFL draft pick after loss vs. Jaguars

The Houston Texans are continuing to prove why they are the NFL’s worst team after a 31-3 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

The Texans allowed an opening drive touchdown to the Jaguars, and then it went all downhill from there. The Jaguars, who can clinch the AFC South with a win next week against the Tennessee Titans, had nothing to play for, but proved that they are worthy of a division title.

The Jags scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 21-0 lead to halftime.

Then, another touchdown in the 3rd quarter made it 28-0. A lone Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal prevented a shutout, but how much of a victory is that at this point in the season?

With the loss, the Texans can clinch the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. A win and a Chicago Bears loss would give the Texans the No. 2 pick, which shouldn’t really matter given that the two teams might be looking for different positions at the top of the draft in April.

The Texans’ nightmare of a season ends next Sunday with a visit to the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon.