SB Nation Reacts Results: Should Texans Hire Jim Harbaugh?

As the Houston Texans enter the offseason, let’s see how fans view the team in the latest edition of SB Nation reacts.

According to this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, 47 percent of fans believe the team is heading in the right direction, which is a 16-point decrease from the week before.

By beating the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the Texans improved their record and ended up with the No. 2 pick in the draft. Most Texans fans might be nervous now, as 93 percent of fans felt it was important for Houston to net the top pick. Out of that 93 percent, 60 percent felt it was extremely important.

After Sunday’s win, the Texans fired Lovie Smith after achieving a 3-13-1 record this season. There are several candidates the Texans are looking to interview, but one name not linked to Houston’s search at the moment is Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. However, only 27 percent of surveyors want the Texans to hire him.

