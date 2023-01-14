NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Open Thread and Picks

Good morning all you guys and gals and non-binary pals out there and welcome to super wild card weekend. This is the last three-day football weekend left in the season. From here on out there will only be two games on Saturday and two on Sunday.

With that out of the way, let’s see what our wild card schedule looks like this year:

Saturday, January 14

NFC: 3:30 CT - (7) Seattle Seahawks at (2) San Francisco 49ers

AFC: 7:15 CT - (5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, January 15

AFC: Noon CT - (7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills

NFC: 3:30 CT - (6) New York Giants at (3) Minnesota Vikings

AFC: 7:15 CT - (6) Baltimore Ravens at (3) Cincinnati Bengals

Monday, January 16

NFC: 7:15 CT - (5) Dallas Cowboys at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

And since it wouldn’t be a game day without some picks here are some brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

For entertainment purposes only. Please do not take financial advice from a football blog.

Enjoy the games, y’all.