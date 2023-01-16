Texans Interview Sean Payton; Trade Coming?

The Houston Texans are in the process of searching for a new head coach, and they have interviewed the biggest name on the market.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Texans completed their interview with former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton on Monday.

In 15 seasons with the Saints from 2006-21, Payton led New Orleans to the playoffs 10 times, including a victory in Super Bowl XLIV.

Out of all the head coaches the Texans have interviewed, Payton certainly has the most lucrative resume. However, he also comes at the highest price.

Because the Saints still hold Payton’s rights, a trade will have to be made in order to acquire him, and it will likely cost the Texans “a mid-to-late first round pick,” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Texans will have to decide whether Payton is worth the high cost. Houston does hold a pair of first round picks this spring, their own No. 2 pick and the No. 12 selection that the team acquired from the Cleveland Browns in the Deshaun Watson trade.

The Texans have five of the first 75 picks in the draft, and also have an extra first-round selection in next year’s draft.

While the Texans rebuild, every high pick is valuable, but part of its restructure also involves the coaching staff.

Should Payton come to Houston, the culture would immediately change and bring an expectation to win. The Texans have to decide whether that is worth parting ways with possibly the 12th pick in this year’s draft.