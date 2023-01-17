Poll: Texans’ Options If Bryce Young Is Taken First Overall

With the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears trade the first overall pick to the Indianapolis Colts and select Bryce Young QB, Alabama.

The Houston Texans are on the clock, there are a lot of options on the table, and the future of the franchise is at stake. With five of the first 101 picks, the team has flexibility but also feels the weight of the world. But at this moment, it’s not up to Nick Caserio or Mel Kiper, it’s up to you, the reader to decide the fate.

We have included a fifth option where the team does go all-in on Bryce and trade their first two picks to acquire the QB, which is an unfortunate reality we must all consider.

Poll If Bryce Young is off the board, which of these scenarios would you prefer the most? Draft Will Anderson Jr/Jalen Carter and trade up to get QB Will Levis/Anthony Richardson at 9th overall

Draft CJ Stroud at 2nd overall and resume the original plan as before

Skip QB early and draft one either next year or in the mid-rounds this year

Trade back to picks 7-10 and draft the best QB available

Swallow the pride and trade the 2nd and 12th picks to draft Bryce Young 1st overall vote view results 19% Draft Will Anderson Jr/Jalen Carter and trade up to get QB Will Levis/Anthony Richardson at 9th overall (10 votes)

55% Draft CJ Stroud at 2nd overall and resume the original plan as before (29 votes)

11% Skip QB early and draft one either next year or in the mid-rounds this year (6 votes)

7% Trade back to picks 7-10 and draft the best QB available (4 votes)

5% Swallow the pride and trade the 2nd and 12th picks to draft Bryce Young 1st overall (3 votes) 52 votes total Vote Now

What’s the best option for the Texans? How do they proceed? Let your vote be heard in this poll of polls to determine where the Texans should go in April. We can look back on this poll as a barometer of accuracy in several months time.