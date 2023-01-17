Houston Texans Head Coach Tracker

We now return to where we were at this time of year in 2022...and 2021, searching for a new head coach for your Houston Texans.

Since there are going to be a lot, and I do mean A LOT, of stories flying around and only so many people to keep an eye on things, this will be our story stream on the Texans’ head coaching search.

If you happen to come across a bit of head coaching news or gossip, hopefully you’ll find it here. If not, leave a link in your comment and we’ll try to add the story to our stream.

Thank you for your cooperation. In turn, I’ll kick things off with this list of coaches and the odds of each of these men being the next Houston Texans head coach.

The fact that Josh McCown is still on this list makes me mighty uncomfortable, but at least Sean Payton has better odds of being our next coach than McCown does.