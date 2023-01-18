Battle Red Blog Power Rankings: Divisional Round

I don’t think all the wild last second finishes that highlighted the final weeks of the 2022 NFL season could have prepared us for the scoring barrages and upsets of Super Wildcard weekend. Geno Smith kicked off the weekend of big surprise plays with a beautiful 50-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf before halftime to take the lead, and even though that basically all that Seattle had to defend themselves from the inevitable Brock Purdy scoring spree, big plays infected practically every other game of the weekend.

Josh Allen, who threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in a close victory to the frisky Miami Dolphins, stated that, “...it’s one weeks seasons from here on out.” Turnovers, poor decisions, and broken plays dotted practically every playoff game, making these victories feel more like a battle for survival rather than fantastic performances. However, despite Houston’s rivalry with Jacksonville, their comeback victory after being down 27-0 is nothing short of remarkable, and will go down in history as one of the most impactful victories in Jaguars history. And, with Tom Brady going out with a dud in potentially his last NFL game, that leaves only one Florida team in the top eight of the league.

Here’s where I’m rankings all of the playoff participants after Super Wildcard Weekend: