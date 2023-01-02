Monday Night Football Open Thread: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Hello, good evening and welcome to the last Monday Night Football game of the 2022-23 NFL season. As you can see, we’ve got a pretty good matchup in front of us this time. Not only is it a matchup between two top AFC playoff teams, but there’s even stakes! Because the Bills and, to a lesser extent, the Bengals are still in pursuit of the top seed in the playoffs, we probably will see both teams at full strength and not treat this as a glorified preseason game!

So here’s the details for tonight’s game.

Who: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

What: Monday Night Football (for the last time this season)

Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH.

When: Monday, January 2, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. CST

Why: Because the game might actually be good.

Channel: ESPN

And here are my picks for tonight’s game, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

For entertainment purposes only. Please do not take financial advice from a football blog.

Enjoy the game, y’all.