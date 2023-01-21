NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Open Thread

Good afternoon, folks and welcome to the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. We find ourselves once again, as Houston Texans fans, watching them from the outside. But that’s okay, we can make our own fun here. Maybe place a few extra spite wagers against the Dallas Cowturds, I mean Dallas Cowboys just to amp up the hate watch of the Cowboys/San Francisco 49ers game coming up tomorrow night.

The problem is that there might be those among you who want to bet on the Cowturds to win and that is simply unacceptable. I don’t care if you have a solid, logical rationale for why you’re betting on them to win, I don’t care if you have a full Powerpoint presentation explaining in full why betting on them is a good idea, I don’t care that Houston’s own Mattress Mack just bet two million dollars on the Cowboys to beat the 49ers. This is sports and sports are NOT rational. Just ask any Bill O’Brien truther.

So here is your open thread for the playoffs both today and tomorrow, call it a one stop shop for all non-Texans football, because that’s all that’s left right now.

Here is the schedule in case you haven’t already planned your weekend around the playoffs.

All times CST.

Saturday, 3:30 p.m.: (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday, 7:15 p.m.: (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 2:00 p.m.: (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills

Sunday, 5:30 p.m.: (2) San Francisco 49ers at (5) Dallas Cowboys

And here are my wages on this weekend’s slate, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

For entertainment purposes only.

Please do not take financial advice from a football blog.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Battle Red Blog is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

Enjoy the games, y’all.