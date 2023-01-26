Poll: Houston Texans Trade With Chicago Bears for #1 Overall Draft Pick

Waiting for Next Season Since 2002!

For most of the 2022 season, your Houston Texans were in the driver’s seat as far as April’s NFL Draft is concerned. Then, at the last moment, former head coach Lovie Smith decided to show the world he couldn’t even lose right. This display of anti-competence won the final game, and lost Houston that #1 pick.

Now, most mock drafts still seem to have the Texans laser-focused on Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young. And, a majority of those mocks have Houston trading the #2 overall pick, and other compensation, to the Chicago Bears for the #1 pick.

Thanks Lovie! Appreciate ya!

SMH

That begs today’s question: Would you make that trade? And, if so, what would you give up to make it happen?

Per the good old trade valuation chart, the #1 overall pick is worth 3000 points. The #2? 2600. That means Nick Caserio will have to package something worth 400 points, or more, to get the Bears to move. And, potentially stave off the Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders and other quarterback needy teams from leap-frogging Houston to get Young.

Houston holds the 33rd pick, worth 580 points. And, the 65th, worth 265 - which would require another pick worth roughly 135 points to hit 400 total. All of those picks, could (and should) produce depth for the roster, if not starter caliber players ala Jalen Pitre or Justin Reid, both taken in that range.

So here we are...

Thanks Lovie!

If they don’t make that trade and/or don’t target Young, they have options. Which means this poll is really asking, is there one single rookie worth giving up several rookies to draft?