Houston Texans: Has DeMeco Ryans Emerged as the favorite?

The Texans and former linebacker might be close according to reports.

By VBallRetired
@sbarzilla
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

If you were to poll Houston Texans fans, a overwhelming majority would overwhelmingly support the club hiring former star linebacker DeMeco Ryans as the next head coach. The 49ers defensive coordinator has already interviewed with the Texans. He cannot have a second interview until after the NFC Championship game on Sunday. Yet, there is already reporting out there that he has emerged as the favorite.

NFL.com is reporting that the two could be moving towards a deal. Ian Rappaport was also reporting that the two sides could reach an agreement as early as next week. Tom Pelissero was also mentioned in that report from Ian Rappaport. Obviously, getting Ryans would be a huge public relations victory for the Texans on a number of fronts.

Naturally, we have to tap the brakes some before we see this train reach the station. In a more recent report, Rappaport also said that the Denver Broncos are still very much in on Ryans. They also interviewed him last week, so they will also have an opportunity to schedule a second interview after the NFC Championship game.

So, it could become a race between two AFC rivals to see who ends up with Ryans. Either one could have an inside track depending on what Ryans values the most. The Broncos have a higher rated defense and Russell Wilson. The Texans have the second overall pick, a second first rounder, and obviously a previous relationship with Ryans. Either way, things could be winding down on the head coaching search.

