Championship Game Weekend Open Thread and Picks

Good afternoon all you guys and gals and non-binary pals, and welcome to the NFL championship games open thread. There are three games left in the NFL season. Not three Houston Texans games left, three actual NFL games total on the schedule: today’s AFC and NFC title games and, of course, the bowl of superb owls.

Since the Texans aren’t even sniffing at this game yet, I thought it might be fun to try and track down some former Texans who are playing in today’s games. Not just because it’ll give us a chance to say “hey, I remember that guy!” and “is...is [insert name here] actually good?” and “why can’t we ever develop these players?!” but because well...nope, those are the main reasons.

In alphabetical order:

Cincinnati Bengals

Max Scharping - Guard

DJ Reader - Defensive Tackle

Kansas City Chiefs

Justin Reid - Safety

Philadelphia Eagles

Josh Johnson - Quarterback

Not exactly a laundry list of success there; Reid and Reader are probably the only two on the list that Texans fans were sorry to see them go.

Enjoy the games, y’all.