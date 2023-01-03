Value of Things: Ins and Outs of Jaguars vs. Texans

There is a saying that you can’t have too much of a good thing. Yet, we know that statement is preposterous. Try eating a carton of ice cream or smoking a whole carton of cigarettes in one sitting. Parents used to do that to children. When they caught them doing something they shouldn’t, they made them continue until they got sick. It’s even a staple of old folk lore and literature.

The powers-that-be wanted a 17th NFL game of the season. Everyone wants more football. That is until they don’t. All of the owners on-board for an 18th regular season game should be strapped to a chair and forced to watch the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans next week. This game felt like the end, At least it should be. There are few ways to sugarcoat it except to say that the Texans are one week closer to the 2023 draft.

The score probably doesn’t indicate how bad the game was. The Jaguars called off the dogs in the third quarter and it didn’t impact the final score at all. There were no garbage time touchdowns. There was just garbage. It could have been 50-3 if the Jaguars kept trying to score. So, let’s dive in and get this over with.

Inside the Numbers

Total Yards: Jaguars 337, Texans 277

Rushing Yards: Jaguars 169, Texans 84

Passing Yards: Texans 195, Jaguars 168

Total Plays: Texans 67, Jaguars 60

Runs: Jaguars 29, Texans 21

Passes: Jaguars 31, Texans 46

Yards Per Play: Jaguars 5.6, Texans 4.1

Penalties: Jaguars 2/30, Texans 7/45

Turnovers: Texans 1, Jaguars 2

Three and Outs: Jaguars 3, Texans 4

Again, when one team basically quits trying then the numbers really don’t reflect what you are watching. This is one of those instances where the score is more indicative than the other statistics. Most of the other games were the reverse. Over a long enough timeline the survival rate drops to zero. When you look at the aggregate it might be closer to reality. However, we will have all kinds of time to look at the aggregate.

When you don’t have Dameon Pierce and Nico Collins you really don’t have much. Yet, the team has looked better than this the last few weeks in spite of those losses. We can go round and round on this and we likely will this week and next. Suffice it to say, the season can’t end soon enough.

The Mills Report

Completion/Attempts: 22/40

Yards: 202

Yards Per Attempt: 5.1

TD/INT: 0/0

RTG: 69.0

QBR: 8.8

Saturday and Monday had exciting performances in both semi-final games and the Sugar Bowl with Bryce Young. Caleb Williams dazzled at the Cotton Bowl even though his team lost. All four contests featured quarterbacks better than Davis Mills. However, the NFL season has produced a definitive answer to this question: is there anything worse than having a bad quarterback?

Yes, there is. The Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals are in the same situation. They have a lot of money invested in guys that most don’t think are franchise guys. The Cleveland Browns might be in that position too, but we likely won’t decide that until next year. The Texans are one week away from having their choice between Young and C.J, Stroud. Either one could be the next franchise guy. So, in week 18 when we are watching Mills struggle yet again, we can just imagine what things could look like with either of them under center.

We can blame Mills or Pep Hamilton. We can blame neither of them and focus on the lack of talent around him. The more likely result is that it is all of the above. Maybe if he was with a better team with best coaches and best talent then maybe he would be functional. Arguing this point is ludicrous at this stage. We accept what is and in one more week it will be all over; mercifully.