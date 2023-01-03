Houston Texans News: Bryce Young Declares for NFL Draft

After leading the Alabama Crimson Tide to a victory in the All State Sugar Bowl, quarterback Bryce Young won the game’s coveted MVP award. Then he declared for the NFL Draft.

"Coming here was the best decision of my life. I'm forever grateful for the University of Alabama." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) January 2, 2023

Houston Texans Draft Alabama Crimson Tide Quarterback Bryce Young?

With no lack of NFL mock drafts having Young’s name called by Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans, it’s a good sign that Young was so eager to declare.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner currently holds the Alabama passing yards in a game record with 559 against the Arkansas Razorbacks last season.

Can he set that same record for the Houston Texans?

Houston Texans Draft Alabama Crimson Tide EDGE Will Anderson Jr.?

Another Alabama star to declare that should get Texans fans interest is EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

Alabama players to declare for the NFL Draft today:



• Bryce Young (QB)

• Will Anderson Jr. (Edge)

• Jahmyr Gibbs (RB)

• Brian Branch (Safety)



The NFL Draft will be RICH in Crimson Tide talent once again pic.twitter.com/kM6PTbKa4t — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) January 2, 2023

If the Texans were to roll with a veteran quarterback in 2023, Anderson would be a great pick at #1 overall. Even though Alabama had, for them at least, an “off” year in 2022, Nick Saban continues to churn out NFL players like nobody’s business.

Anderson, a two-time winner of the Bronco Nagurski Trophy, one-time recipient of the Lombardi Award and 2021 SEC Defensive Player of the Year is likely to have a better career at the next level than Young. Particularly if he’s selected by a team like the current Houston Texans, who have floundered in developing current QB Davis Mills. That’s not to say Mills has the upside Young possesses, but Mills was the top quarterback in his class entering the NCAA. Now, look at what Houston has done with that potential and then look at Young.

Anderson is a plug and play, pin your ears back and get after the quarterback sort of player the Texans can rely on for years to come. In his three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Anderson has racked up 204 total tackles, 58.5 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks and an interception. He may not be the next J.J. Watt, but he’s certainly an upgrade over the current EDGE options on the Texans roster.

Bryce already sounds a little stressed about potentially going up against Will Anderson Jr. in the NFL pic.twitter.com/WABhi8ozJP — Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) January 2, 2023

Young has tremendous upside, but as with most collegiate quarterbacks entering the league, will need solid coaching to achieve his full potential. With Lovie Smith at the helm, that’s not likely to happen (see above).

However, the off-season hasn’t yet begun and a lot of football things will occur between now and Thursday, April 27th, 2023 when the Texans have to turn in their card for the first overall draft pick.

No matter what happens, Caserio will have a target rich environment when he fires off that first pick.