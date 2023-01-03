SB Nation Reacts Results: Texans Fan Confidence Growing?

Before the Houston Texans face the Indianapolis Colts in the season finale, let’s see how the fans view the team.

According to this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, 63 percent of fans believe the team is heading in the right direction, which is a five-point increase from the week before.

In the national polls this week, fans were asked who they believe should be the MVP. It’s a tight two-horse race between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback edges out the Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller.

Across the nation, fans were also asked about their opinion of the growth of streaming services for NFL games. It’s gained mixed results, but 60 percent of fans dislike it. Out of those 60 percent, 43 percent claim to be fans, but are taking a wait-and-see approach.

The Texans return to the field Sunday against the Colts. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m.

