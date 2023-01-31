Key dates for DeMeco Ryans, Nick Caserio, and the Houston Texans this offseason

With the alleged imminent hiring of new Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, it’s time to take a look at the landmark dates for Ryans’ and Texans general manager Nick Caserio’s future.

February 13 - Waiver system begins for 2023. A 24-hour claiming period will be in effect through the Friday prior to the last regular season game (waiver requests made on Friday and Saturday of each week will expire at 4:00 p.m. New York time, on the following Monday.) Players with at least four previous pension-credited seasons whom a club desires to terminate are not subject to the waiver system until after the trading deadline. February 28 - March 6 - NFL Scouting Combine (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN) March 7 - Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players. March 7 - College Pro Days Begin. Workouts of a school’s Pro Day-eligible players with players outside of the scheduled Pro Day activities are prohibited. Private dinners, meetings, interviews are permitted. March 7 - April 19 - Draft-Eligible Facility Visits Begin. Clubs permitted 30 non-local players for physical exams/visits; no on-field workouts. March 13 - 15 - Negotiation Period. During the period beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 15. During the above two-day negotiating period, a prospective UFA who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor is permitted to communicate directly with a new club’s front office officials (excluding the head coach and other members of the club’s coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations. No prospective Unrestricted Free Agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 15.

March 15 - End/Start of League Year. Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must exercise options for 2023 on all players who have option clauses in their 2022 contracts. Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must submit qualifying offers to their Restricted Free Agents with expiring contracts to retain a right of first refusal/compensation. Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must submit a minimum salary tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to their players with expiring 2022 contracts who have fewer than three accrued seasons of free agency credit. March 26 - 29 - Trading period for 2023. Trading begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2022 contracts. April 3 - Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2022 regular season may begin offseason workout programs. April 27 - Annual Selection Meeting/NFL Draft (Kansas City, MO) May 1 - Deadline for prior club to send “May 1 Tender” to its unsigned Unrestricted Free Agents. If the player has not signed a player contract with a club by July 22 or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later, he may negotiate or sign a player contract from that date until the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, at 4:00 p.m., New York time, only with his prior club. Deadline for clubs to exercise fifth-year option for players selected in the first round of the 2020 Draft. May 5 - 8 or May 12 - 15 - Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the draft.

Most Texans fans will want to keep their eyes on the March 13-15th window, when the “official tampering period” happens. Instead of third string linebackers, expect Caserio to make a run at starting caliber players, and maybe even a big name or two, to load up Ryans’ roster.

The 15th also opens the NFL 2023 Trade Window, where we may very well see Brandin Cooks and his large salary leave the building.

Houston Texans Draft Picks

Next up is April 27th, the NFL Draft. With the second overall pick (Thanks Lovie! Appreciate ya!), Caserio is widely expected to grab Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young. Unfortunately, that may require a trade with the Chicago Bears who hold the #1 pick to prevent the Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders or another QB needy team from taking Young... only time will tell.

1ST (2nd OVERALL)

1ST (12th OVERALL - FROM CLEVELAND)

2ND (33rd OVERALL)

3RD (65th OVERALL)

3RD (73rd OVERALL - FROM CLEVELAND)

4TH

5TH

6TH

6TH (FROM NEW ORLEANS)

6TH (FROM NEW YORK GIANTS)

6TH (FROM MINNESOTA)

With a pile of draft picks, lots of salary cap space, and possibly the most exciting head coaching hire in team history, this off-season might be the one we’ve all been waiting for since 2002.