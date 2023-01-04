Battle Red Blog Power Rankings: Week 18

The first hours of the new year in the NFL landscape were marred by great elation, spectacular despair, clinching victories and sealing defeats, and, suddenly, great crisis to spectators and individuals alike. In the inaugural weekend of the new year, professional football shattered the inner conscious of all with a display of what horror and violence must be undertaken for this dream of arena competition to survive: Damar Hamlin’s injury, resuscitation, and hospitalization at the beginning of Monday Night Football. Hamlin’s injury was severe, shocking, and so terrifying that it warranted indefinite postponement of an NFL game, something that’s been far off the minds of most waiting for updates on Hamlin’s health.

As of writing, January 4th, Damar Hamlin is sedated on a ventilator, and is making “promising signs of progress” after suffering cardiac arrest mid-game.

Damar Hamlin’s family releases a statement:



After one of the injury, a wellspring of support and thoughts and prayers were aired from enclaves around the sporting world, from Patrick Mahomes to LeBron James. Hamlin’s own GoFundMe page for a toy drive he and Chasing M’s Foundation is organizing in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, has risen to over $6 million worth of donations.

If you’d like to donate to Damar’s GoFundMe page personally, you can visit his page here.

While we await further information on Damar Hamlin’s status, the football populace ponders in a piercing silence.

