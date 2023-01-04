Texans WR Andre Johnson Named Hall of Fame Finalist

Houston Texans legend Andre Johnson is one step closer to football immortality.
The Houston legend was named as one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Wednesday night.
Here’s a look at every finalist:
- Jared Allen, DE – 2004-2007 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-2015 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers
- Willie Anderson, OT — 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens
- Ronde Barber, DB – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Dwight Freeney, DE — 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Detroit Lions, 2017 Seattle Seahawks
- Devin Hester, PR/KR/WR — 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-2015 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens, 2016 Seattle Seahawks
- Torry Holt, WR — 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars
- Andre Johnson, WR — 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans
- Albert Lewis, CB — 1983-1993 Kansas City Chiefs, 1994-1998 Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders
- Darrelle Revis, CB — 2007-2012/2015-16 New York Jets, 2013 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2014 New England Patriots, 2017 Kansas City Chiefs
- Joe Thomas, LT — 2007-2017 Cleveland Browns
- Zach Thomas, LB — 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys
- DeMarcus Ware, LB — 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-2016 Denver Broncos
- Reggie Wayne, WR — 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts
- Patrick Willis, LB — 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers
- Darren Woodson, S — 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys
Johnson was eligible for the Hall of Fame last year but was a surprise omission. When he does become inducted (whether it’s this year or not), Johnson will be the first player to enter the Hall of Fame as a member of the Houston Texans.
