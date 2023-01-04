Texans WR Andre Johnson Named Hall of Fame Finalist

Houston Texans legend Andre Johnson is one step closer to football immortality.

The Houston legend was named as one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Wednesday night.

Here’s a look at every finalist:

Johnson was eligible for the Hall of Fame last year but was a surprise omission. When he does become inducted (whether it’s this year or not), Johnson will be the first player to enter the Hall of Fame as a member of the Houston Texans.