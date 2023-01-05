Extremely Early Prediction of Houston Texans 2023 Offense

The Houston Texans offense was a conundrum this season. It was both woefully inept while also promising. There was drama, somehow a Pro Bowler, and a lot of incomplete passes. We saw several rookies immediately take over important roles on the offense between Kenyon Green and Dameon Pierce. Overall, the offense has a handful of new tools but lacks quality, depth, and dynamic pieces.

With plenty of money to spend in free agency and several early picks, the Texans can improve this offense quickly. We predict four new faces to the starting offense next year; some new faces, some old, and some you’ll know very well over the next couple of seasons.

IN: Bryce Young, QB - Alabama (First Round)

OUT: David Mills, QB

The Facts: If the Texans can successfully pull off another loss against the putrid Indianapolis Colts, they’ll secure the first overall pick. With that pick, Bryce Young is the obvious choice after his commanding performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Davis Mills’ regression this season has been disappointing and his time as QB1 was short. He will remain with the team to compete against Young in the offseason, but it won’t be much of a competition.

IN: Mecole Hardman, WR - Kansas City

OUT: Brandin Cooks, WR

The Facts: Cooks’ stood on the proverbial picket line this year after not being traded away. For a team that has demonstrated a robust resolve and competitiveness, Cooks’ demand to be traded and decision to sit out of games won’t be tolerated.

Mecole Hardman has never received the success and productivity that matches his talents. He is a free agent this offseason and would be hard pressed to turn down the opportunity to be a WR1 with a new QB and several other young receiving options.

IN: Jarrett Patterson, C - Notre Dame (Third Round)

OUT: Scott Quessenberry, C - Texans

The Facts: The Texans offensive line took steps forward this year. The run game improved and the team is in the middle of the league for sacks allowed per game. Scott Quessenberry has been a band aid at the position, but drafting Jarret Patterson in the third round would resolve our interior offensive line issues immediately. Patterson is a prototypical center at 6’4”, 310 pounds. Drafting a center to run the offense alongside a new QB makes sense for long-term success.

OUT: Phillip Dorsett, WR

IN: John Metchie III, WR

The Facts: When Metchie was sidelined for the season with his cancer diagnosis, it re-opened up the slot receiver role. Dorsett has been with the team for several years but has not won over any fans or favors. If Metchie is healthy and able to play next season, the Texans will let Dorsett enjoy free agency.

STARTING OFFENSE:

QB: Bryce Young

RB: Dameon Pierce

WR: Mecole Hardman

WR: Nico Collins

WR: John Metchie III

TE: Jordan Akins/Brevin Jordan

LT: Laremy Tunsil

LG; Kenyon Green

OC: Jarrett Patterson

RG: A.J. Cann

RT: Tytus Howard