LISTEN: Cory DLG and Nico talk the Colts vs Texans Rematch on Battle Red Radio

Cory DLG and Producer Nico deliver the latest updates to Damar Hamlin’s health as well as the NFL’s plan for handling all the playoff implications of postponing and cancelling the Buffalo Bills/Cincinnati Bengals matchup. They make their picks for the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans rematch and point out some key games to watch this 18th and final week of NFL football.

