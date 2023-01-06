Texans vs. Colts: Final Injury Report

The Houston Texans were trending in the right direction throughout their last several games until their latest matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which pulled them in the wrong direction.

The Texans final game of the season will be against the Indianapolis Colts and the game will have major implications. If the Texans lose, they will have the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and if they win, there is a chance that the first pick in the draft could go to the Chicago Bears.

Here is a look at the Houston Texans Friday injury report:

Did Not Participate:

OL Jimmy Morrissey (Concussion / OUT)

CB Steven Nelson (Illness / Questionable)

WR Phillip Dorsett (Hamstring / OUT)

Limited Participation:

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (Illness / Questionable)

TE O.J Howard (Hip / Questionable)

Full Participation:

TE Teagan Quitoriano (Thigh)

The Texans will be relatively healthy leading up to their last game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts.