Texans vs. Colts: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Imagine if you will a team that has dominated the cellar of the NFL for 16 games; just week after week of stellar performances with a couple of minor blips in between where the Houston Texans, possibly by accident, won a couple of games.

Now imagine that same team but with one game left to go until they can claim what is rightfully theirs. But then you see another team going fast and the furious toward the first overall pick in the draft. And they are jettisoning any potential talent, either by keeping them off the field or having Justin Fields throw to them, to try and secure what is rightfully ours.

Now the Houston Texans don’t have to do a whole lot to get themselves in a position to lose, they’re plenty good at doing that on their own. But the really mean and spiteful part about all this is A) The Minnesota Vikings are shutting down for the regular season. They’re in the playoffs, they can’t improve their standing, as I understand it, so they are resting their players and they happen to be playing the only other team who could wind up with the top overall pick: the Chicago Bears, and B) The Indianapolis Colts are playing Sam Ehlinger at QB instead of Nick Foles or Matt Ryan or whatever other monosyllabic quarterback they’ve had under center this year. If you thought the Colts had any intention of winning this game, you can stop thinking that now that Texas Longhorns’ favorite son Sam Ehlinger is going to start.

That’s just mean. It’s like the Colts, with their last breath, are hellbent on making sure their Midwestern cousins get the pick instead of us. So we must gather ourselves one last time and root for the Texans to underperform a team that is already trying to underperform against the Texans.

Confused? Good. Don’t think too hard about it.

Here’s the big board brought to us by 506 Sports, to show who is lucky(?) enough to watch this game tomorrow at home.

CBS Early Games

Red: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)

Blue: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)

Green: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta)

Yellow: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely)

Somehow, it feels normal for this to be a Spero Dedes game. He belongs here for this game. You belong here too. Here’s how you can watch:

Here are the options for your viewing/listening pleasure on Sunday:

What: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN.

When: Sunday, January 8, 2023 12:05 p.m. CST

TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely)

Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM

Game Odds (per DraftKings Sportsbook)