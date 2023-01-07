Week 18 Saturday NFL Open Thread

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Channel: ESPN/ABC

Tennessee BESFs (7-9) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8), January 7, 2023 7:15 p.m. CT

Where: TIAA Bank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

Channel: ESPN/ABC

As we trudge on to the end of the regular season, we get one more opportunity to enjoy football on a non-Sunday. Saturday football days are among the most precious as they grow in such rare circumstances to make them noteworthy when they happen. So when both games could have playoff implications (the Chiefs could win the bye week with the top seed and Jacksonville could finally be a real team and make their fourth playoff appearance in the 21st century.

But what’s a football day without football picks (after finishing second among all SB Nation Football blog participants!)

BRB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!