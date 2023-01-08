Week 18 Countdown to Kickoff: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Good morning all you guys and gals and non-binary pals and welcome to the final game of the Houston Texans season. For those of you upset that the Texans did not live up to their playoff expectations this year, be of good cheer, for the playoffs don’t matter. The Super Bowl doesn’t matter. If anything they’re going to wish they didn’t win so much come draft time when they’re drafting either last or next to last.

Suckers.

For any well-informed Texans fan, the draft is the thing. All the playoffs and all those so-called “stakes” are just window dressing for the 2023 NFL Draft and draft season. Four months of analyzing combine performances, unnamed sources making wildly preposterous claims about draftees, and of course the big day where we will hopefully watch our Texans get the quarterback that What’s-His-Face was supposed to be if he wasn’t such a crybaby and alleged criminal.

No picks this week because I posted my picks yesterday on the Saturday NFL open thread. It was nice, we had cake.

I would ordinarily say “enjoy the game” here but considering this could be the very worst game of the season, a battle of two teams trying to outcrap their own pants, enjoy might not be the right word.

That said, enjoy the game y’all and we’ll see y’all for draft season (the moment the clock is all zeroes in today’s game).