Texans win season finale vs. Colts, will pick No. 2 in NFL Draft

The Houston Texans season is now complete.

With a 32-31 to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, the Texans clinched the second-worst record in the league for the season and will pick second in this year’s NFL Draft.

The game started off strong with Davis Mills throwing his first opening-drive touchdown in eight weeks. But what followed was a game of ugly football.

In a game with four interceptions and two fumbles combined featuring a pair of teams who preferred to lose than win, the Texans and Colts did not provide the soundest game of football this week.

The most impactful moment of the game came at the end of the third quarter when Rodney Thomas, a high school teammate of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, picked off Mills and dedicated it to his friend. Just six days ago, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. His health has improved in the days he has been in the ICU and he looks to make a full recovery.

After Thomas’ pick, the Colts scored 10 unanswered points to take a 31-24 lead, but the Texans had something to say before the game ended.

On 4th-and-20, Mills faced pressure and heaved a prayer to the end zone, where tight end Jordan Akins caught his second touchdown of the game. Mills also found Akins on the two-point conversion attempt to take a 32-31 lead.

The Colts had one last chance for a miracle with less than a minute to go, but they couldn’t get the go-ahead score to take the win.

There might be a gaggle of fans who aren’t thrilled with this result, but you play to win the game. The Chicago Bears, who pick first in the upcoming draft, won’t take a quarterback, so that shouldn’t deter the Texans’ plans if that’s the direction they want to go in. Sure, a team like the Colts could trade up and leapfrog the Texans, but ultimately winning is the goal, and that’s what the Texans did today.

Hopefully Houston will go back to the drawing board in the offseason and figure out how to win more games in 2023.