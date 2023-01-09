Houston Texans’ 2023-24 schedule has been released; signifying start of offseason.

It’s January, the weather is cold, all the trees are denuded of leaves and the Houston Texans are once again out of the postseason mix. It also means that for the Texans, the cycle of football rebirth has been renewed beginning with the official release of the Texans 2023-24 schedule.

It’s of course not a full schedule, we won’t know WHEN they play these teams until May. But it’ll at least give those of y’all who like to travel to Texans games a chance to start making ideas about where you’d rather go to New York City to watch the Texans face the New York Jets or...scenic (I presume) Cincinnati for the Houston Texans/Cincinnati Bengals tilt.

Without any further ado, here is the home/away split for the Texans.

Speaking as someone for whom almost all Texans games are away games, this is a pretty dire list of travel destinations. New York and Atlanta seem like the best trips on the season. And depending on when the Saints/Texans game is, that will probably be my travel game.

How about y’all, you going to travel to a Texans game next year? Which one? Let us know in the comments below!