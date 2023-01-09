National Championship game open thread: TCU Horned Frogs v. Georgia Bulldogs

Good evening, folks and welcome to the 2022-23 NCAA championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Whose game will reign supreme? Will it be the high flying TCU offense or the soul-grinding Georgia defense? Will we see an actual horned frog spurt blood at Uga the bulldog?

We’ll all find out together, here at Battle Red Blog so we can talk about the game together.

Oh, and don’t mind any screaming you might hear. VBallRetired is a former TCU alum and we’ve tied him to a chair for his own safety. Because we care.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Battle Red Blog is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BRB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!