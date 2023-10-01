Texans open as slight underdogs against Falcons in Week 5

Historically, I have been something of a pessimist when it comes to watching Houston Texans football. In my defense, I have a lot of evidence to back up that pessimism over the years. So when the Texans are named an underdog, it doesn’t come as some huge surprise.

But the Texans have won their last two games by a total score of 67-23 in games where they were a nine point underdog (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars) and a 3.5 point underdog (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers).

Now with Week 5 of the season coming, and the Texans offense firing on all cylinders and two huge parts of their offensive line due to return to active duty, your Houston Texans are...underdogs again; not huge underdogs, but dogs nonetheless.

But their opponent is a very inconsistent Atlanta Falcons team in Atlanta. And I know being a dog on the road is not that big a deal, in fact, the home field advantage is probably the only difference between these two teams in the eyes of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Keep in mind, y’all, the Falcons got spanked by Jacksonville in London in Week 4 and a thumping by the darlings of the NFC, Detroit Lions. This is not a good Falcons team. Still, they’re underdogs.

I don’t typically like to whine and howl about disrespect; because it’s silly and the Texans, prior to the last two games, haven’t done much to earn that respect. But this is just free money for Texans fans, I think.

Let’s get to the actual odds themselves, again, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Again, 2.5 points is really small, almost a pick’em game, but from a gambling point of view, this is just lazy, easy money for you if you have the scratch to spare for a bet.

So, my immediate recommendation (subject to change) is to take the Texans across the board. I don’t know if it’s me feeling this weird and wholly unfamiliar optimism, but this line seems like a gimme.

Opening Odds for Week 5

Points

FAVORED: Atlanta Falcons (-2.5)

UNDERDOG: Houston Texans (+2.5)

Note: For those of you who aren’t aware of the meaning, the points are a handicap system. So in this case, imagine the game and before the kickoff even happens, someone has spotted the Houston Texans 2.5 points.

So basically a point line, in this case, is giving the Texans a 2.5-0 head start. And the Falcons have to win by at least points to beat the spread. If they beat them by less than three points, the Texans win the bet. Since the spread ends with a .5, it ensures that there won’t be a push, so you will either win or lose this bet.

Over/Under: 42

Note: This one is pretty straightforward. You decide whether you think the total combined score will be more or less than 42 points.

Moneyline:

Atlanta Falcons (-135)

Houston Texans (+114)

Note: This one is a little more complicated. The best way to imagine it is if you have $100 to bet initially. If you bet your $100 on the Texans and they win the game, you get $214 (your initial $100, plus the $114 from the win). If you take the Steelers moneyline, you have to bet $135 to win $100 for a total of $235 ($135 initial bet, plus the $100 you get from the win).

Go Texans.