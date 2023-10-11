Texans vs. Saints injury report: rookie wide receiver misses practice

The Houston Texans two-game win streak was snapped last Sunday, after a last second field goal by the Falcons to beat Houston 21-19.

Houston will try and bounce back against the New Orleans Saints this Sunday at home.

Here is a look at Wednesday’s injury report:

Did Not Participate:

Defensive Tackle Maliek Collins (Abdomen)

Wide Receiver Tank Dell (Concussion)

Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil (Knee)

Cornerback Shaq Griffin (Calf)

Wide Receiver Robert Woods (Ribs)

Limited Participation:

Right Tackle George Fant (Hip / Shoulder)

Linebacker Christian Harris (Concussion)

Linebacker Blake Cashman (Wrist)

Right Guard Shaq Mason (Ankle)

Full Participation:

Wide Receiver Noah Brown (Groin)

Right Tackle Tytus Howard (Hand)

Offensive Tackle Josh Jones (Hand)

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (Hand / Wrist)

Defensive Back Tavierre Thomas (Hand)

The Texans have some notable names on the injury report this week. Rookie wide receiver Tank Dell is not expected to play this Sunday, which would mean more playing time for John Metchie III, Xavier Hutchinson and Noah Brown. Robert Woods also did not participate today, but should get back to practicing sometime this week.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil may just be on load management, meaning he could be good to play, but just playing it safe with his knee injury. We will have to monitor his progress throughout the week.

Cornerback Shaq Griffin could be leaning towards missing his second consecutive game, which would make sense with the addition of former Pro Bowler Jason Verrett.

Houston will need all the help they can get, with a tough matchup against the New Orleans Saints this weekend.