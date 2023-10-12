Quick Hits: New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans Preview

In an effort to bounce back from last week’s last minute loss to the Atlanta Falcons, your Houston Texans are traveling back to the NFC South this weekend to take on the New Orleans Saints.

After referring to last week’s tilt as potential trap game, we’re going to label this one a trend-maker.

ALL-TIME SERIES HISTORY

REG. SEASON: N0 leads series, 3-2 (Home team won all five)

If the home team has won every meeting between these two franchises, it’s time DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud cement that as well.

You see, what odds makers often don’t take into account is focus and emotional momentum. The Texans were flying high on both after decimating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. And, as often happens in the NFL, after a grand win comes a short fall.

"This team is everything you love about football. ... I'm telling you, this is not a fluke. The Houston Texans, under DeMeco Ryans have a golden opportunity this year to shock the world."



—@AdamSchein on the @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/QM6KKWygMi — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 4, 2023

But, this week is a ‘re-focus’ week, where the team feels the sting of disappointment from losing to an inferior Falcons squad. Time for the Texans to get to .500 on Sunday.

Stroud currently has the Texans offense averaging 23.0 points per game with 357.4 total yards, while Derek Carr’s Saints are sub-20 at 19.2 points average and 289.0 total yards.

Ryans’ defense is surrendering 20.0 per game and 338.0 yards, while the Saints are stingier at 15.2 and 274.6.

H-Town leads the turnover differential at +5 to the Saints +3.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS STATS

QB DEREK CARR had two TD passes vs. zero INTs for season-high 114.7 rating last week. Aims for his third in row on road with TD pass vs. zero INTs. Has 1,084 pass yards (271 per game) & eight TDs vs. three INTs for 103.5 rating in four career starts vs. Houston. Aims for his fourth in row vs. Houston with 115+ rating. RB ALVIN KAMARA rushed for 80 yards & TD last week. Has 73 career TDs & surpassed Marques Colston (72) for most TDs in franchise history. Had seven catches & 169 scrimmage yards (97 rush, 72 rec.) in last meeting. Aims for his seventh in row with 80+ scrimmage yards. RB KENDRE MILLER (rookie) had 90 scrimmage yards (53 rec., 37 rush) in Week 5. WR CHRIS OLAVE had first rec. TD of season last week, his fifth- career TD catch. Has 85+ rec. yards in two of three road games this season. WR MICHAEL THOMAS had four catches for team-high 65 rec. yards last week. Is one of three (Stefon Diggs & Puka Nacua) with 50+ rec. yards in five games in 2023. Has 5+ catches in six of his past seven road games. Had 10 catches for 123 yards in last meeting. TE FOSTER MOREAU had 13th-career rec. TD last week. DE CAMERON JORDAN had half sack & 11th-career FR in Week 5. Aims for his third in row vs. Houston with sack. DE CARL GRANDERSON had sack & tied his career high with three TFL in Week 5. Has sack in four of his past five on road. LB DEMARIO DAVIS had first PD of season last week. LB PETE WERNER had first-career INT in Week 5. CB MARSHON LATTIMORE has PD in two of three road games this season. Aims for his fifth in row with 5+ tackles. S TYRANN MATHIEU had fourth-career pick six last week, his 30th- career INT. Had 89 tackles, three sacks & two INTs in 2018 with Hou.

Tank Dell: highest-graded rookie WR in the NFL this season (77.2) pic.twitter.com/fSYu64pLaV — PFF HOU Texans (@PFF_Texans) October 11, 2023

HOUSTON TEXANS STATS

QB C.J. STROUD (rookie) completed 20 of 35 atts. (57.1 pct.) for 249 yards & TD vs. zero INTs last week. Is first QB in NFL history with zero INTs in first five career starts (min. 30 atts. in each start) & his 186 atts. this season without an INT are most-ever to begin a career. Ranks third in NFL with 1,461 pass yards & is fourth QB in NFL history with 1,400+ pass yards & zero INTs in team’s first five games of season. Has two TD passes & 100+ rating in three of past four. RB DAMEON PIERCE aims for third in row with 80+ scrimmage yards. Has 75+ scrimmage yards in five of six career games vs. NFC. RB DEVIN SINGLETARY has 95+ scrimmage yards & rush TD in two of his past three vs. NFC South. WR NICO COLLINS has 14 catches for 314 yards (157 per game) & three rec. TDs in two home games this season. Aims for his 3rd in row at home with rec. TD. Ranks fourth in AFC with 467 rec. yards this season. WR TANK DELL (rookie) had 57 rec. yards last week & has 55+ rec. yards in three of past four. Ranks second among rookies with 324 rec. yards. TE DALTON SCHULTZ led team with season-high seven catches for 65 yards & TD in Week 5. Aims for third in row with rec. TD. Had five catches in his last game vs. NO (12/2/21 w/ Dallas Cowboys). LB HENRY TO’OTO’O (rookie) led team with season-high 12 tackles last week. Aims for fifth in row with 7+ tackles. Has PD in two of past three. Leads rookies with 39 tackles this season. LB BLAKE CASHMAN set career highs in tackles (nine) & TFL (two) last week. Has 5+ tackles in two of past three. DE JERRY HUGHES aims for fourth in row with TFL. DE JONATHAN GREENARD aims for third in row with TFL. S JALEN PITRE had season-high 11 tackles, PD & first FR of season in Week 5. Has 13+ tackles in three of his past four at home.

C.J. STROUD’s RECORD SETTING STREAK CONTINUES

NFL Communications

Houston rookie quarterback C.J. STROUD ranks third in the NFL with 1,461 passing yards and is one of two quarterbacks (BROCK PURDY) with no interceptions this season (minimum two starts). His 186 pass attempts are the most-ever without an interception to begin a career and he is the fourth player in NFL history with at least 1,400 passing yards and no interceptions in his team’s first five games of a season. With no interceptions against New Orleans on Sunday (1:00 PM ET, FOX), Stroud will become the first quarterback ever without an interception in each of his first six career starts. ​If Stroud does not throw an interception in his next 26 pass attempts, he will surpass KYLER MURRAY (211 pass attempts in 2019) for the longest streak of pass attempts without an interception by a rookie in NFL history. With 294 passing yards this week, Stroud will move into the top-five for most passing yards ever by a player in his first six career games. Cam Newton Carolina Panthers 2011 1,847 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 2020 1,820 Marc Bulger St. Louis Rams 2002 1,815 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 2017-18 1,797 Nick Mullens San Francisco 49ers 2018 1,754 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans 2023 1,461* *Through five games

This is my favorite thing C.J. Stroud has talked about at the podium this year.



He details how the #Texans arrived at the play where Stroud found Dalton Schultz for a touchdown. Immense trust in the rookie QB by this team. pic.twitter.com/6wHSXfUMVq — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) October 11, 2023

