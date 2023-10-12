Thursday Night Football Open Thread: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Hello, good evening, and welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season. Tonight we have—

::looks at matchup::

Aw maaaaaaaaan...tonight we have an AFC West matchup as the Denver Broncos go to the Paris of the Midwest (more like Zagreb, but whatever) to take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Swifts—I mean Kansas City Chiefs.

For the record, the “aw man” above is not in reference to Taylor Swift being at the game. I could not care less about that. That reaction is because this game is likely going to be a “Mike Tyson vs. Betty White” kind of fight: over quickly and brutal to watch.

Unsurprisingly, the Broncos are significant underdogs (10.5 points!) against the Chiefs. So this is likely going to shape up to be a straight chalk matchup if you want to put money down.

My recommendation is to invest in canned food and shotguns , the Chiefs with the points, the money line, and take the over.

Because this is going to be a...Swift [kitten]-kicking. Ha! I kill me sometimes!

Here are the details for tonight’s game:

Who: Denver Broncos (1-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

What: Thursday Night Football

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. CST

Why: Because who knows when the next time you’ll get to see Taylor Swift will be. You know how much of a recluse she is.

Channel: Amazon Prime

And here are my picks, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Enjoy the game, y’all.