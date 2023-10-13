Texans vs. Saints: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

::re-reads last week’s How to Watch post::

You know what? Never mind. This is not the same old Houston Texans but they are not, obviously, ready for prime time just yet. The pieces are there but there’s still a lot of work to do before we can comfortably assume a game against the Atlanta Falcons is in the bag with less than two minutes to go.

But that’s neither here nor there.

This week, the Texans continue their tour of the NFC South with a home game against the New Orleans Saints for, what has been termed in our household (because Mrs. UT is a huge Saints fan) the “Lawyers On The Phone” game.

So who’s going to get to watch the game at home on Sunday? Let’s check out the map, courtesy of 506 Sports.

Fox Early Game

Red: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen)

Blue: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith)

Green: New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans (Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth)

It looks like this is an all south (and Oklahoma, and whatever the hell Dallas is pretending to be) viewing party this week.

Here’s what you need to know to watch/listen to the game on Sunday.

Who: New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans

What: Week 6 of the NFL season

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

When: Sunday, October 15, 12:05 CDT

TV: Fox (Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth)

Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM

Game Odds:

Houston Texans (+1.5) (opened at +2.5)

Atlanta Falcons (-1.5) (opened at -2.5)

Over/Under: 42.5 (opened at 40.5)

Texans +102 (opened at +114), Falcons -122 (opened at -135)

(per DraftKings Sportsbook)