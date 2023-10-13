Houston Texans Should Trade For Frank Clark

Another trash team’s trash could be Houston’s treasure.

If anymore evidence was needed to confirm that the Denver Broncos are in full collapse-mode, yesterday’s news about Frank Clark’s contract restructuring should have cleared any doubts.

According to Field Yates on Twitter/X:

Frank Clark’s days as a Bronco are coming to an end, per sources. Be it via a trade or release, the team will be moving on from Clark soon. It’s the second pass rusher Denver will have parted ways with in recent days, as the team traded Randy Gregory less than a week ago. Clark agreed to a restructured deal yesterday, giving back $1.686M in guaranteed salary.

Clark was absent in yesterday’s Thursday Night Football game due to an “illness”. What truly appears to be at play is Denver saving their asset to use in the trade market. Veteran pass rushers with the acumen Frank Clark possesses are extremely hard to come by.

The Houston Texans are 30th in the league with only 30 sacks recorded. They are 16th in the league in QB pressures, but their ability to get to the QB has been abysmal. To be fair, they’ve played their fair share of elusive QBs: Lamar Jackson, Anthony Richardson, Desmond Ridder, and Trevor Lawrence.

The Texans need an injection of talent across the defensive line. Frank Clark was the spearhead of the Seattle Seahawks run in the late 2010s. After a stellar second stint in Kansas City that saw him nominated for the Pro Bowl three straight years, he signed a one-year deal with the Broncos this offseason.

Either Denver has seen enough, Denver has spent enough, or Denver hasn’t won enough, but the Frank Clark project is all but done after two mediocre outings.

Houston’s defensive end depth chart is young, old, but most importantly thin. Rookies Will Anderson Jr. and Dylan Horton have yet to make material impacts on third down and in the pass rush department. Jerry Hughes, the resident wily veteran of the bunch, only has one sack in a blowout win against the Steelers. He recorded nine last year in his best season in years but has yet to display that productivity. Jonathan Greenard has been the only bright spot in this group with three sacks thus far. He’s played well against the run and the pass, but he can’t be the only one making a difference.

No, Clark hasn’t look particularly lethal in Denver, but neither has any single player in orange and blue. If anyone can take an aging star and revitalize him it’s DeMeco Ryans. A cheap injection of talent for several million and a low-end draft pick could help lift the entire team’s performance. Surrounding Will Anderson with more elite vets can’t hurt either.