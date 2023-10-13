Texans vs. Saints injury report: starting linebacker set to return?

The Houston Texans two-game win streak was snapped last Sunday, after a last second field goal by the Falcons to beat Houston 21-19.

Houston will try and bounce back against the New Orleans Saints this Sunday at home.

Here is a look at Friday’s injury report:

Limited Participation:

Wide Receiver Tank Dell (Concussion / QUESTIONABLE)

Full Participation:

Wide Receiver Noah Brown (Groin)

Right Tackle Tytus Howard (Hand)

Offensive Tackle Josh Jones (Hand)

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (Hand / Wrist)

Defensive Back Tavierre Thomas (Hand)

Defensive Tackle Maliek Collins (Abdomen)

Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil (Knee)

Cornerback Shaq Griffin (Calf)

Wide Receiver Robert Woods (Ribs / QUESTIONABLE)

Right Guard Shaq Mason (Ankle)

Linebacker Christian Harris (Concussion / QUESTIONABLE)

The only Texans that are in doubt to miss this Sunday’s game against the Saints, is linebacker Christian Harris, along with wide receiver Tank Dell, who is not expected to play, according to Texans Reporter Aaron Wilson.

The Houston Texans are looking healthier and healthier by the week.