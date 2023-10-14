SB Nation Reacts Results: Texans face ‘must win’ vs. Saints?

The Houston Texans are getting ready to play their Week 6 home contest against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. After coming off a tough road loss against the Atlanta Falcons, the pressure is on for the Texans to return to their winning ways.

Let’s see what SB Nation Reacts surveyors think about the team.

A whopping 98 percent of surveyors approve the direction in which the team is going, just one percent lower than last week’s result.

After losing to the Falcons last week, the Texans are falling in the AFC South standings. That’s what makes a win against the Saints at home so crucial. A win would put the Texans back at .500, leading 64 percent of surveyors to say that this is a “must-win” game for Houston.

If any area needs improvement for the Texans, it’s the pass rush. Out of all the surveyors, 42 percent listed the pass rush as the team’s biggest weakness.

