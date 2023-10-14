Can’t miss, won’t miss picks for Week 6

The city of Houston will be very busy with sportsing tomorrow.

First, the Houston Texans invite to NRG their second of four straight NFC South opponents, where they will play the New Orleans Saints at noon CDT.

Then Houston Astros continue their quest for their third World Series by hosting their little brothers the Texas [Disputed] Rangers of Oklahoma in the American League Championship Series at 7:15 pm CDT.

Obviously one of these games will be far more important to the psychological well-being of the average Houston sports fan, but at least that game will be over in plenty of time to make your way downtown for the Astros game.

If you can’t tell I’m kidding right now that’s a you problem.

Meanwhile, this is a football blog, let’s make some football game picks for the rest of the Week 6 schedule, brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

For entertainment purposes only, please do not bet more than you can afford. Please do not take financial advice from a football blog.

Go Texans.

Go Astros.