Best NFL prop bets for Texans vs. Saints

The Houston Texans (+1.5) will be playing the New Orleans Saints (-1.5) in Houston. The Texans two-game win streak was snapped last weekend by the Atlanta Falcons, and will try to get back on track against the Saints, who are currently (3-2).

Here are some of the top bets from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Tight End Dalton Schultz ANYTIME touchdown scorer (+260)

Texans quarterback C.J Stroud and tight end Dalton Schultz have been able to get on the same page throughout the past two games, catching a touchdown in each, as he is quickly becoming Stroud’s safety blanket.

Most of the attention will likely be put on wide receiver Nico Collins, which could leave some favorable matchups for Schultz.

Wide Receiver John Metchie III OVER 17.5 receiving yards (-120)

The Texans are expected to be without wide receiver Tank Dell due to a concussion suffered last weekend against the Falcons, and that will open up some more targets for Metchie, who was selected by the Texans in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Metchie has appeared in only three games this season, and has cleared 17.5 yards in two of them, with limited snaps.

Wide Receiver Noah Brown OVER 1.5 receptions (-120)

Noah Brown was set to be a contributor on the Texans offense earlier this season, but injured his groin, and was placed on injured reserve, missing four games.

Brown only appeared in week one against the Baltimore Ravens, but had three receptions. This seem like a safe bet due to Tank Dell likely missing the game, and veteran Robert Woods dealing with a painful rib injury.

Running Back Alvin Kamara ANYTIME touchdown scorer (-105)

The Texans have been better defending running backs this season, but it is not perfect by any means, and a talented runner like Kamara will take advantage of that. Kamara is also a serious threat in the passing game.

Quarterback C.J Stroud OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns (+165)

The Texans rushing attack has not been great, and the Saints are top-10 in the NFL in stopping the run, therefore we will likely see Stroud throw the ball a lot.

Stroud has been exceptional for Houston this season, and he will look to have a dominant performance after last week’s last second field goal loss to the Falcons.

