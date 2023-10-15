RECAP: Texans win in nailbiter over New Orleans Saints 20-13

That’s how you go into a bye week.

The Houston Texans, after losing in a heartbreaker against the Atlanta Falcons last week, sealed the deal this week in a close win against the New Orleans Saints 20-13.

There were moments where the offense looked unbeatable, particularly when Stroud was slinging the ball to Dalton Schultz for a touchdown and to Robert Woods, who was itching to redeem himself after last week’s butterfingers mishaps.

Stroud didn’t have his best game, going 13/27 for 199 yards with two touchdowns and his first interception of the season. But somehow Stroud even managed to make his first pick go for positive yardage after Saints defender Zack Baun fumbled the ball which was recovered by the Texans.

Stroud would then take the Texans down the field for a touchdown pass, the aforementioned pass to Dalton Schultz.

The defense had flashes, including multiple (2) sacks of Derek Carr. But the secondary had major gaffes in protection leading to the Saints having potentially a game winning drive within the last two minutes of the game.

Fortunately for the Texans, Carr saved his lone interception of the game for the very end, when he was picked off by Steven Nelson to salt away the win.

The Texans have matched their win total from last season, going into the bye week with a 3-3 record with time for the team to heal up for their next stage of the NFC South gauntlet in Week 8 when they face the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.

What a win. Hopefully the Astros have a far less nerve-wrecking win later tonight to ease Texans/Astros fans into the week.

This is your victory thread, Texans faithful. Enjoy it!

Go Texans! Go Astros!