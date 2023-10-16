Houston Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud’s record-setting streak has ended

With the second overall pick, the Houston Texans selected quarterback C.J. Stroud from Ohio State.

From there, Stroud went on to beat out incumbent passer Davis Mills and earn the starting spot in H-Town. Stroud would continue to rise, throwing 191 straight passes without an interception.

And then this:

NFL.com

(6:05) (Shotgun) C.Stroud pass short right intended for D.Schultz INTERCEPTED by Z.Baun at NO 45. Z.Baun to HOU 45 for 10 yards (N.Collins). FUMBLES (N.Collins), RECOVERED by HOU-T.Howard at HOU 41.

NFL.com: What We Learned From Sunday

C.J. Stroud’s streak is over, but rookie’s cool play leads the way. Stroud’s interception-less streak is now over, but the rookie held firm, even on a day when the offense bogged down in the second half. After the Texans recovered the post-INT fumble, Stroud bounced back, hitting Noah Brown for a pretty 34-yard gain and tossing a 1-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz. The early play of the offensive line and run game helped keep the offense steady early, although those remain works in progress after what unfolded in the second half. Stroud was heavily pressured throughout the game, but especially after halftime. The good news is that he avoided the kind of critical mistakes that could have tipped the game back in New Orleans’ favor as the Texans held on for dear life. The rookie QB didn’t have a big game statistically, and his accuracy was a bit off at times, but his poise was readily evident.

C.J. Stroud’s streak of 191 passes without an interception to begin his career is over.



It was the longest streak in NFL history pic.twitter.com/a2hnmGBuBM — ESPN (@espn) October 15, 2023

When all the dust settled, the only stat that counts is the W - one that Stroud and his teammates earned yesterday against the New Orleans Saints.

Some may look at it as a blessing, now that Stroud doesn’t have the interception streak in the back of his mind, he can solely focus on being the best QB he can be.

Others may say that’s nonsense, ‘cause Stroud never did anything less.

Others still may say this will be a major confidence hit, derailing his progress somewhat.

Which is correct? Does it matter? Apparently not:

This is how C.J. Stroud responded to throwing his first career interception



HIM pic.twitter.com/f8zqfaRJ6Z — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@VatorSports) October 15, 2023

No matter how ya slice it, a win is a great way to roll into a bye week. Would have been nice for Stroud’s streak to ride into the Bye as well, but it was going to end sooner or later.

Now they can look ahead to the Week 8 matchup against top draft pick Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. In the preseason, this was billed as a matchup to decide who was the better quarterback.

But, we already know the answer to that - and it’s a matter of NFL record now as well.