Hair of the Dog: Week 6, New Orleans Saints @ Houston Texans

Over the past two seasons, the Houston Texans have averaged 3.5 wins against a 17 game schedule. In 2021, it took them until Week 15 to log their 3rd win. Last season, the Texans only hit the 3-win mark in the last game of the season, in what at the time was considered one of the most unwanted wins in team history. This season, the Houston Texans hit the 3-win mark in the SIXTH week of the season, and before their early bye. By virtue of beating the Saints 20-13, Houston has matched their win total from all of last season. They also have their first home game winning streak since 2019.
Of course, being the Texans, it would not be easy. Stroud finally threw his first interception as an NFL pro, but the Saints defender immediately fumbled, and Stroud drove the team down for a subsequent TD. The team entered the half up 17-10. If the Texans offense was the story of the 1st half, its defense was the author of the 2nd. The mantra of the Texans defense this season seems to be “bend but don’t break”. On 3 consecutive 4th quarter drives, the Saints got inside the Texans 25 yard line, but came away with zero points (1 missed FG and 2 failed 4th down conversions). The Texans offense could only muster 59 yards of total offense in the second half, and failed to score a TD despite a 1st and Goal at the N.O. 1. With all of that pressure, the defense did what they could not in Atlanta: hold on the final drive (albeit it is easier to prevent a TD vs. a FG).
As always, your Battle Red Blog Masthead had their real-time takes on the game. The stakes were higher for some than others, as this match had a “house divided” sort of feel. Likely that some marriage counselors and/or florist shops should see some nice income from our staff this week. Still, for this side of the force, a good start to the week, and somewhat of a salve after the other “house divided” engagement at Minute Maid Park. Still, that was one of seven, and it is likely a lot of games will need to be played. All questionable language has been edited for “classic” business decorum. With that, on to the ‘Dog:
HOTD VOLUME 21, ISSUE 6: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ HOUSTON TEXANS (Or where there will be many a house divided on this major day for H-town sports)
vballretired
And this is one of those homes. The cats and dogs are even fighting amongst themselves. Vomit and fur is everywhere. You have to clean up the mess but why not enjoy an adult beverage while you do? Too early? Someone looking at you sideways after you mix that sidecar for yourself? #Bartesian will never judge you. #Bartesian will never let you down. Early morning margarita? You’re covered with #Bartesian. You can keep those beverages going right through the game. Vodka? Check. Tequila? Check. Whiskey? Check. Bourbon? Check. Gin? Check. Rum? Check. You name it and they have a mixture for you. As always those of us at BRB and it’s parent company SB Nation remind you to never drive or operate heavy machinery after enjoying #Bartesian.
vballretired
Okay, the wife and I have a bet established. Winner buys the other their favorite six pack (our beer tastes are not compatible). She has the Saints and I get the Texans +1.5.
Joe
Nothing better than Tim Kelly grimace to start football Sunday
Patrick
My wife and I went to sleep just a little after midnight last night and I told her that she sucked, that her mother was a hamster and her father smelt of elderberries and that I hope her family steps on legos all day today.
We’re well-adjusted people.
l4blitzer
Ah yes, I can feel the love from everyone right now. Nothing like a full day of sporty-ball civil conflict dominating in H-town. The Bayou City vs. De Bayeaux City for the openers, and then Houston [Astros] vs. Deep Southern Oklahoma [Rangers] for the nightcap. All the DRA-ma...
[Editor’s Note: Deep Southern Oklahoma took a 1-0 ALCS series lead. You may take two minutes to swear copiously]
For the football game, I am just hoping that it does not devolve into the Stupidball that emanated out of Knoxville yesterday. That game between A&M and UT (Tennessee)...sheesh. Even for someone who has watched the Texans these past couple of years...that was beyond dumb and honestly, neither team should have won that game.
vballretired
We went to bed at three AM waiting for our daughter to come in from a Band competition. Adjusted? Eh. Exhausted? Yeah.
The high school team lost 43-6. We had an opening kickoff for a touchdown, a fumbled kickoff, an onside kick with the opposing team making the kick up 24-0. A timeout with 20 seconds in the half up 34-0. Yeah, all kinds of stupid and pure kitten behavior from the opposing coach
Seeing the Texans and Texans players listed as breakout opportunities and not facepalm opportunities is a new experience
Patrick
It’s certainly one I haven’t experienced in a while.
l4blitzer
Looks like the ex-Browns are leaving England with the W...
vballretired
Massage boy is out again. Glorious.
l4blitzer
Some sort of shoulder structural issue, so that might limit him for multiple games...not sad about that for multiple reasons.
vballretired
Clowney with two sacks today
I’m thinking I have a St. Arnold’s Oktoberfest purchase in my future
With the NFL trade deadline approaching do we think there is anyone out there that moves the needle?
Could we get Space Force to present the colors?
l4blitzer
Given that many color guards tend to be joint, I am sure that has, or will soon, happen
vballretired
Have y’all heard the space force song (the real or parody version)
Patrick
I kind of want to forget the space force is actually a thing we have to say now.
l4blitzer
Never should have been a separate service. Combatant Command, yes, but not a separate service...anyway, rant over.
vballretired
My wife works in the space industry. It’s virtually impossible for us
She’s an actual rocket scientist. Well sort of
Texans get ball first
FIRST QUARTER
vballretired
Already a flag
Awesome, holding so we start at the nine
l4blitzer
Not a fan of the all-white Cleveland uniform, btw
Patrick
And we start with a hold, fantastic.
vballretired
Running play sort of
l4blitzer
Texans, what did I say about “Stupidball”?
Joe
yeah the all white cleveland uniforms are really nasty
HOU POSSESSION
Patrick
And, I might add, racist.
vballretired
Cleveland “Whites”?
Missing zip so far
Schultz!
Patrick
SCHULTZ!
l4blitzer
Multiple penalties on the Browns...great start for them...
vballretired
First down Collins!
Patrick
I just let out an audible “[DURGA][KITTEN]” on that completion out of outright awe.
l4blitzer
Nico loving him some home-cooking...that would be a great development
vballretired
That’s some angry running
l4blitzer
and Bryce Young gets killed again on a sack...seems like a trend for Carolina
Joe
i love nico collins
vballretired
A guy on XM was saying the Lions average 3.2 YPC BEFORE contact. We average .2
We punt
l4blitzer
This McCaffery guy for San Francisco...he’s kinda good.
Patrick
Okay, time to get mad now.
N.O. POSSESSION
vballretired
Saints start from their 20. Come on DL and LB, Carr is slower than kittens
Patrick
I have a question about this polar bear plunge ad for Amazon. If you have a hairy chest why in Durga’s name would you shave your chest before you plunge? That’s just going to make you even colder.
l4blitzer
Maybe we can actually get a sack, vs. just pressure for once.
How painful is frozen chest hair, especially if it pulls on your skin?
Patrick
I have dreams too, l4.
vballretired
Beyond stupid either way fellas
l4blitzer
Can the Ponies actually win in Jacksonville...for once?
Patrick
Cashman on the TFL!
vballretired
Yes, Cashman is a new man
Wrap up guys
l4blitzer
One step forward...another step back
Patrick
Someday we’ll get a defensive coordinator who will explain the use of arms in tackling and we’ll be unstoppable.
vballretired
Okay we are getting some pressure
This run defense sucks
That’s better
l4blitzer
66 missed tackles and counting on the season.
Patrick
Kurt Hinish looks like Alice Cooper with that eyeblack.
vballretired
Okay third down
Fourth down….likely field goal
Patrick
Some day we’ll sack Derek Carr.
Joe
at least its a field goal
Patrick
I might not live to see it but some day.
l4blitzer
That’s next season
Patrick
Whew. Missed FG.
vballretired
Wide right
Joe
lets gooooo
Patrick
NOLA doing their best impression of the Oregon Ducks in yesterday’s UW/Oregon game.
GRUPE MISSED THE 52 YARD FG WIDE RIGHT: NO 0 - HOU 0; 6:40, 1st
vballretired
Some day I will invent a cool name for the rushing differential stat I started last year (opponents rushing - your rushing)
HOU POSSESSION
Patrick
Oh [DURGA] we’re CHUM-ing
vballretired
Gotta run the ball
Patrick
And there it is.
AND WE GOT IT BACK!
Joe
Im feeling CHUMmy
vballretired
The best possible outcome in that scenario
Patrick
That is the dumbest of dumb luck there.
vballretired
Maybe Singletary should start. I know that’s sacrilegious but…..
Patrick
I feel like that pick shouldn’t count.
STROUD WITH HIS 1ST INT, BUT THE TEXANS RECOVER THE N.O. FUMBLE. HOU POSSESSION. STUPIDBALL CONTINUES
Joe
poor stroud, i knew it was probably gonna happen in this game though
vballretired
Stroud looking shaky
Joe
i think it’s time to get some more chums in tbh
vballretired
That’s better
l4blitzer
Saints must have practiced the same tackle drills we do.
Patrick
This field goal is going to be amazing.
Joe
hahaha
vballretired
A 25 yarder? Hmmmm
l4blitzer
Noah Brown enters the chat
vballretired
Somehow
Patrick
Xavier Hutchingon, there?
SCHULTZ!
vballretired
Schultz with a [KITTEN] of a catch!!!!!!
l4blitzer
Can’t see the Texans ever running the Rugby sneak with Stroud
Patrick
He’s so lanky they might break him
vballretired
Joe didn’t you go Schultz for a TD as a prop bet
STROUD WITH THE 1 YARD TD PASS TO SCHULTZ; HOU 7 - N.O. 0; 3:41, 1st
Joe
if you’re talking to me, i didn’t haha
Patrick
Nick had prop bets this week.
And yes he did
vballretired
Who did the prop bets ….ah okay
Patrick
He owes me money now.
l4blitzer
Carolina kinda looking good to start the game at Miami
vballretired
Love fulfilling props in the first quarter
Joe
see he got a td on the first drive he threw an int so like that int is now fully canceled out
like erase it from the stats
it never happened
vballretired
It was a great result. You knew it would happen but gotta love it
Patrick
Colin Cowherd is one of the stupidest mother[KITTEN]ers in sports punditry today; only behind Skip Bayless for most useless mouth expressing vibrations that we interpret as words.
l4blitzer
Well, the pressure is off to maintain the no INT streak. Stroud can just sling it now.
Patrick
I figured Stroud was due because the longer it goes the more likely it happens, but that’s how you throw a pick, I guess.
l4blitzer
The team maintains a 0 turnover margin
vballretired
What did the jack[KITTEN] say
N.O. POSSESSION
Patrick
Nothing, just a critique of his overall existence.
Joe
you’re very right every time you critique him
vballretired
Skip is a dip[KITTEN]
Patrick
Taysom Hill alert.
Joe
skip and cowherd are obnoxious
vballretired
Incomplete
Joe
also joel klatt
l4blitzer
If you had Carolina up 14-0 on Miami, congratulations
vballretired
The lack of a pass rush is noticeable
Patrick
Eric Murray is hurt.
Finally, things are looking up.
Joe
whos gonna come in, now?
is grayland arnold already in?
vballretired
Wedge Fickus
l4blitzer
If our DB depth was better, but alas, we aren’t at the point of having nice things
Joe
wedge fickus
vballretired
Oops, maybe not
Joe
i just want the texans to get a player named Brick on the roster
vballretired
That’d be solid
Patrick
“And that’s the third sack of the game for Beef Punchley.”
vballretired
Stewart in
Joe
hahaha
l4blitzer
You want Brick for the kicker, right?
Patrick
Long snapper.
Joe
long snapper would be perfect
vballretired
How about Brick as a three point shooting specialist?
Patrick
Soooooo Shaq?
l4blitzer
I thought he did play for the Rockets for a while, especially in the playoffs
Joe
yeah can we get shaq
vballretired
Here comes our shooting guard Clank Jones
Joe
CLANK
clank would be a good name
Patrick
I literally made elephant noises at that missed pick.
Joe
carr is good name for a qb though
vballretired
Nelson should have had that
l4blitzer
Hope they don’t rue that on this drive
vballretired
Third down
Joe
so is michael thomas good again
vballretired
Average
Joe
oh okay
Patrick
Yup.
Joe
thank goodness
Patrick
Sigh.
vballretired
What the [KITTEN] was that?
Where is the [KITTEN]ing pressure?
Patrick
Our defense, ladies and gentlemen.
CARR WITH THE 34 YD TD PASS TO SHAHEED: N.O 7 - HOU 7; 0:13, 1st
l4blitzer
Yep, we definitely came to rue that missed pick
Joe
NOOOO
awful
l4blitzer
Do we have to have a discussion about our pass defense?
vballretired
When you give a QB six or seven seconds that will happen
Patrick
It’s still not good, it’s just a bit more opportunistic.
vballretired
Ok
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Nice run by Pierce
Joe
he’s piercing!!!
i’m gonna pierce!!!
FIRST QUARTER ENDS: BAYOU CITY 7 - BAYEAUX CITY 7
Patrick
Not here you’re not. This is a family movie.
Joe
hahaha
vballretired
Let’s keep kittening this thing
Joe
sorry i see dameon pierce and this wild feeling rushes over me
also the ice spice dunkin’ donuts munchkin shake or latte is not that good
vballretired
Looks like a first down
Joe
i dont know if you guys keep seeing those commercials but i cant escape them
Patrick
It’s hilarious that we both have a turnover and it happened on the SAME PLAY.
vballretired
Seeing local politics
Patrick
We get them here, even though I don’t think there’s a Dunkin Donuts within a thousand miles of Seattle.
vballretired
Mr. December!
Oooh a pitch play
Patrick
TRICKERY!
vballretired
Mr. December with the block
That play was rough
Nico!!!!!!!!!
Patrick
Oooooooooooooooooooohhh.
vballretired
That was sexy
Patrick
I’m all tingly.
l4blitzer
Texans matriculating that ball down the field
vballretired
Decent play
Joe
nico collins!
vballretired
Field goal
l4blitzer
Nice tackle by the Saints to stop the gain
vballretired
Why is Davis getting this kind of run?
Joe
dang and we got a joel klatt drop on the call
Patrick
The Saints get away with so much [KITTEN].
::runs away::
FAIRBARIN WITH THE 24 YD FG: HOU 10 - N.O. 7; 10:28, 2nd
Joe
you’re right tho
regardless of what happens today, they still lost to baker Mayfield
vballretired
My wife just discovered what it means to give me the Texans AND the points
She’s not happy
Patrick
Although the line was what? 1.5? That’s almost a pick’em at that point.
Yeah
It actually went to 2.5 at kickoff. But I stuck to 1.5
Patrick
Saints possession, my turn to be mad.
N.O. POSSESSION
vballretired
That’s what happens when you apply pressure guys
Patrick
I can’t swear in a room full of children so I just started muttering in incoherent (fake) Russian.
vballretired
[GATITO]
l4blitzer
The Donald Duck, Yosimite Sam technique should work there
vballretired
I figure no one there knows Spanish
Patrick
Anybody see who got hurt for NOLA?
There’s a lot of people here who speak Spanish.
vballretired
[GATITO]
[GATITO]
Patrick
Granted not as many as those who speak Korean up here but still.
vballretired
Benefits of a classical education
Third down
l4blitzer
Why is a New Orleans based broadcast allowing an advertisement for California-based physic hotline? Don’t they have a bounty of those in NOLA?
vballretired
They be punting
Patrick
Are phone psychics still a thing? I thought they all disappeared after they failed to predict 9/11.
l4blitzer
Bend-but-don’t break defense still in effect
vballretired
That was a [KITTEN] of a play by #1
Joe
Itd be cool to see some Will Anderson on this possession
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
On offense?
Joe
Oop nevermind
Patrick
I’d laugh.
l4blitzer
Just as long as Anderson isn’t used like Watt was in that WT[K] formation in the playoff game in 2015
Joe
Though yknow if he showed up as a fullback, I wouldn’t mind
vballretired
It’s all good
Like that Hunter kid for Coach Prime
Joe
Hahaha
Idk how that Travis Hunter doesn’t get injured sooner
vballretired
Nico!!!!!!!!!
Joe
He plays like 98% of the snaps
LETS GOOO
Patrick
::fans self:: My goodness Nico, you’re gonna give me the vapors.
l4blitzer
Nico likes playing at NRG...and I like that Nico likes playing at NRG...let’s keep this up
vballretired
Singletary!!!!!!!
Again
Patrick
I don’t want to jinx it but the offense looks like it’s working as intended.
l4blitzer
The Saints are tackling worse than we are
vballretired
Third and manageable
Patrick
[KITTEN] they might could go for it on fourth if they don’t get it here.
l4blitzer
...and Miami is starting to reassert order in the universe
vballretired
Don’t speak it into existence
Joe
Hahaha
vballretired
Another tough run
Patrick
I’m surprised how much we’re running Singletary today.
l4blitzer
...and apparently N.O. also has an aversion to stopping the run
...and Beck powering the way on the runs
Patrick
Craig Robinson cannot possibly need the $500 that Burger King is offering him for these ads.
vballretired
Laughing at the wife. She was yelling the same stuff we yell on defense
Patrick
Ooooooooh mama.
That run.
l4blitzer
Pierce rage mode activated
vballretired
Hey, are you turning down 500?
l4blitzer
...or not...
vballretired
[KITTEN]
Patrick
Me? No. But Craig Robinson has to be like a multi-multi hundred thousandaire by now.
l4blitzer
Nice pick by the Glitter Kitty defender
vballretired
Timeout Texans
Touchdown!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Joe
LETS GOOOOO
vballretired
Welcome to the end zone Robert Woods
Patrick
That touchdown pass made me all tingly.
vballretired
17-7 Texans
STROUD TO WOODS FOR THE 6 YARD TD: HOU 17 - N.O. 7; 2:56, 2nd
Joe
Stroud is officially famous
vballretired
TOP on our side today
l4blitzer
At least Houston is scoring some TDs vs. the FGs from last week
If you have a near 2 to 1 advantage on TOP, you better get some TDs
Joe
It’s very satisfying to see fewer field goals, you’re right
This is what should have happened last week and the week before
vballretired
Well, let’s not stand around kittening each other quite yet fellas
Patrick
I’m still just taking in the fact that we have a quarterback, let alone an offense, that can make a touchdown throw like that so [KITTEN]ed easy looking.
vballretired
No giraffes anymore
Patrick
Oh [KITTEN], they just lost the feed.
vballretired
Sunshine is now my starting fantasy QB
l4blitzer
Spoken like the experienced Texans fan you are, vball
N.O. POSSESSION
vballretired
Actually experienced Oilers fan
Patrick
Sunday Ticket is down.
vballretired
Third and two
Patrick
Phew, it’s back.
And now I wish it wasn’t.
vballretired
Nice throw to Olave
TWO MINUTE WARNING
l4blitzer
Would be nice to not live in dread of our 3rd down defense, even if they were facing just a 3rd and 2
vballretired
Bud Light will not be the six pack bought on either side
Patrick
I’ve made no fewer than three references to the fact that the refs are clearly on the Saints side by not calling any penalties against them and Mrs. UT has stopped speaking to me.
It’s [KITTEN] beer anyway.
vballretired
Ward is a nice addition
Nice tackling finally
Joe
Maybe the best free agent move of the offseason
vballretired
First down holy type people
Nice tackle by Cashman
Third down
Patrick
I’m not mad, Matt Burke, I just want to talk.
vballretired
The left tackle has held on the last three plays
l4blitzer
Bend but don’t break...hopefully
Patrick
Something’s wrong with Carr.
l4blitzer
...and Miami has taken the lead
vballretired
Inevitable
Patrick
Glitter Kitties up 21-3 on the mules.
vballretired
That’s not grounding?
Patrick
I was about to say if that’s not grounding what the [KITTEN] is?
vballretired
Ok, original LOS
l4blitzer
Maybe the Saints should have taken the TO?
vballretired
No whammies no whammies no whammies
Long field goal
17-10
l4blitzer
Coach not happy about the missed FG early. Wants to work on the longer kicks...and it worked
Joe
I’ll take the field goal!
GRUPE WITH THE 48 YD FG: HOU 17 - N.O. 10; 0:18, 2nd
Joe
Shaquill Griffin was another crucial free agent signing
l4blitzer
Saints broadcasters ripping the team’s 2 min offense execution
vballretired
Saints get ball first in the second half
HOU POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Vikings take the lead in this week’s Suck Bowl
vballretired
The screen to Noah Brown
HALFTIME: H-TOWN LEADING OVER NOLA 17-10.
HALFTIME REACTIONS
l4blitzer
Well, a relatively good half by the Texans here. Stroud’s INT-less streak is over, but the Texans immediately got the ball back and scored the TD. pass defense is concerning, but if the offense can keep moving the ball and the Texans can avoid their usual 3rd Quarter swoon, this should go Houston’s way
vballretired
Stroud with his first pick. It was a bad play but with the fumble on the return it means nothing. We have a running game this week. Maybe Devin Singletary should be the starter. The defense is tackling better but still doesn’t get enough pressure. They have played seven straight halves without a sack.
Joe
Great ending to the first half with the touchdown drive and forcing the Saints to a field goal. Derek Carr has been looking good for most of the game, but Houston’s defense is looking better now. Stroud got the first int out of the way and immediately starting playing great, and is yet again the main reason the Texans are winning. Nico Collins is looking good again, Devin Singletary looks like he really deserves more touches. Big surprise so far has been the Houston run-defense, which has played pretty well so far
l4blitzer
New Orleans Color commentator ripping the Saints a new one...that Cajun accent coming through the anger...
Joe
Hahaha
Patrick
Do they still have Bobby Hebert doing their color commentary?
vballretired
Adding the color to color commentary
Joe
New Orleans has been suffering in their professional sports since they traded Anthony Davis
l4blitzer
I think so.
Yes...yes he is
vballretired
They were jobbed by the refs on the non interference call
The pain is real
SECOND HALF
N.O. POSSESSION
Patrick
Oh, fightin’ time.
vballretired
Extracurricular
l4blitzer
Glitter Kitties taking it to the Ponies...still
Patrick
Oh [KITTEN] here we go.
vballretired
Yup
Joe
Here we go!
vballretired
Nice pressure
l4blitzer
Welp, if you can’t get any sacks, at least force some penalties
vballretired
Third and long
l4blitzer
Commanders up 14 on Atlanta...so we were cursed there, but not them
vballretired
Yes!!!!!!!!
Joe
Happy to see Khalil Davis making some more plays!
vballretired
It’s about kittening time!
l4blitzer
Wait...we got a sack....WE GOT A SACK?!?!?!?!?
Joe
WOOOOO
vballretired
Okay absolutely no turtling
Patrick
Okay, now Mrs. UT is actually pissed at me.
l4blitzer
...and the Glitter Kitties with another pick
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Love watching the possums play dead
l4blitzer
Minnesota Twins up 12-6 on the Chicago Cubs in an offensive explosion...hold it, we are being told it is just the Vikings and the Bears in the NFL...yeah, that game sucks
vballretired
Looks like a Thursday night slugfest
Singletary needs to start
[KITTEN], we are turtling
Patrick
Did Bill O’Brien do a pass on this second half offense?
l4blitzer
Maybe avoid those outside runs and try more middle runs
vballretired
[KITTEN]
l4blitzer
Or, even, play action?
vballretired
Great punt
Patrick
[KITTEN], Shaq Griffin just limped off the field.
That’s fine, we have a glut of corners on this team, right? Right?!
l4blitzer
Saints D-line saved them on that play
N.O. POSSESSION
vballretired
Stroud is frustrated and I don’t blame him. The off tackle [KITTEN] needs to stop. Stop [KITTEN]ing turtling and kick some [KITTEN]
l4blitzer
Maybe Ridder just got lucky against us...cause it ain’t workin’ for him today
Joe
Of course Ridder goes back to sucking after the Texans game
He’s so annoying
Patrick
24-6 Jags over Mules.
l4blitzer
Ummm....I thought that San Francisco was supposed to be dominant. Now, they are in a dogfight in Cleveland (pun kinda intended)
Patrick
I’m starting to get legit annoyed that we lost to the Colts now.
vballretired
Will Anderson have yourself a tackle
l4blitzer
Not a TFL...bust
vballretired
It evens out. I’m sure the Jags are annoyed
Three and out. Don’t turtle. Attack [KITTEN]!
l4blitzer
ok...looks like they gave Anderson the TFL...so he can stay
vballretired
There are flashes
HOU POSSESSION
Joe
This defense is playing!
vballretired
When you have a non-mobile QB it’s a lot easier
It’s sad to me that pizza just doesn’t look good anymore
Let’s go!!!!!!!
Patrick
That was so pretty.
It’s like if a football pass could be a pretty pretty princess.
Joe
Absolutely beautiful
It’s like art
l4blitzer
Fascinating...you have a hot playing rookie QB and you let him throw...and it works
Patrick
Guess the refs finally woke up.
l4blitzer
First and Goal at the One....CHUM!!!!
Joe
Delicious chum
Where’s the tush push
vballretired
My [KITTEN] dog is freaking out
l4blitzer
Almost had it too from Stroud to Schultz
No, not THAT CHUM!!! The other CHUM
vballretired
You get it to the one and can’t score?
Joe
Yeah where’s the chum
Patrick
I don’t know what that was but no.
A foot away from a touchdown.
l4blitzer
Good grief, Stroud ran about 35 yards back for that incompletion
vballretired
That’s going to figure in the outcome
Joe
Okay well this was a disappointment
FAIRBARIN 22 YD FG; HOU 20 - N.O. 10; 7:01, 3rd
Patrick
All that backpeddling and it was still very close to getting the score.
vballretired
I missed first and second down because of my Puck
Joe
Nearly a miraculous completion to Woods but…another field goal
Field Goal Up the Middle
vballretired
Puck is my dog
l4blitzer
Ok...next time, just give it to Beck. He would only lose, like 1 yard vs. 3
Patrick
Ahhhh okay.
Joe
Puck! What was he doin
vballretired
We have an air show going on right now. He’s freaking out
Patrick
Ohhhh poor fella.
l4blitzer
Yeah, that will do it. Especially if any of the fighter jets go into afterburner
vballretired
Yup
Maybe just maybe Pierce needs fewer carries
Nice play by Carr
l4blitzer
Admittedly, the Saints DLine was pushing the Texans line back on some of those plays something fierce
Patrick
I think we need to get the line back to full strength before we fully diagnose Pierce’s struggles.
vballretired
True but Singletary is better now
Vikings with the kill shot
l4blitzer
About 3 missed tackles that should have had him in the backfield...sheesh
Patrick
Here it comes.
vballretired
Holding on the Saints
Patrick
A “well no [KITTEN]” holding against NOLA there.
l4blitzer
Please, I told you guys, no Stupidball here...even if the Saints are leading in the dumbness factor
vballretired
Sack for now
That’s two sacks
l4blitzer
A sack or a trip...yeah, take the sack now
vballretired
Field goal time
Actual pressure on the QB
l4blitzer
Bend but don’t break in effect. Can somewhat live with that...but need a TD next time or so
Patrick
I missed what that penalty against NO was on.
l4blitzer
Tripping
GRUPE WITH THE 45 YARD FG. HOU 20 - NO 13; 2:17, 3rd
vballretired
Okay, let’s punch this one in
Or score outside the red zone
l4blitzer
Miami has now activated PlayStation mode against Carolina
vballretired
Sega!
Patrick
Took ‘em long enough.
Joe
Even though Houston’s offense has been up and down the past few weeks, this defense has been very good through it all
Patrick
::Sonic the Hedgehog theme plays::
vballretired
Oh no
Patrick
That was uncharacteristically stupid of Stroud there.
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
First time sacked since week two
l4blitzer
No Housotn, not that end zone!!! The OTHER End Zone
vballretired
Ok, third in manageable
l4blitzer
I don’t mind trying play-action on 1st down, but not a great time for a sack
vballretired
Punting again
Patrick
[KIIIITTTTTTEEENNNNN]
vballretired
That was not a good time to pull that off
Joe
Man
vballretired
That’s too easy
Joe
I guess we were due for a 3 and out
N.O. POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Uh, Houston, let’s not bend THAT much
vballretired
Decent
END OF 3RD QUARTER; HOU 20 - N.O. 13. Got a tight one in the Bayou City
vballretired
Although Olave is on my fantasy team
Patrick
Mine too. Only because Tank Dell is out today.
vballretired
Better tackling this half
4TH QUARTER
vballretired
That’s better
l4blitzer
Need to tighten up a bit more now
Patrick
Welp.
vballretired
First down
l4blitzer
What is the TOP for the 2nd half, ‘cause I think that N.O. is winning that one now
vballretired
[KITTEN]
Patrick
This game’s over.
Joe
Don’t say it!!!
vballretired
Don’t speak it into existence
Patrick
I’m trying to reverse jinx.
Joe
Oh okay I can get behind that
The Texans suck monster [KITTEN]
l4blitzer
I mean, if the Saints want to replicate our red zone results..ok
vballretired
No whammies no whammies no whammies
Patrick
It’d be nice if our offense woke up.
Joe
Yeah it’s time!!! Stroud I need your help again!!!
vballretired
Those four points would be nice
Patrick
Well I’ll be damned.
vballretired
Okay, we are -1 on the durp trade off game
GRUPE MISSED THE 29 YD FG...YES, HE MISSED A 29 YARD FG INDOORS: HOU POSSESSION
Joe
LETS GOOOO
What are the chances!
l4blitzer
Frank Ross Magic in action
vballretired
Miss four points on the would be touchdown and gain three on one of my patented snap hooks off the tee
That was snapped like an Ian Baker Finch drive
No turtling
l4blitzer
Forward progress. Will take it
vballretired
Flag on the play
Patrick
What the [KITTEN] Stroud?
l4blitzer
Hey, Finch did actually win the British Open. Ok, fell apart afterwards, but still...
vballretired
[KITTEN] the [DURGA]ly Folk committing a lot of sins
l4blitzer
Thanks NOLA. Appreciate the charity
I guess maybe they need Pope Francis to give them a shoutout on Twitter again
Patrick
TRICKERY!
vballretired
First down on jet sweep
Patrick
I guess my sense of trickery has been skewed over the last three+ years.
vballretired
That was something
l4blitzer
Admittedly, seeing more plays go for positive yards will skew that sense of trickeration
Patrick
The receiver fell.
vballretired
Helped
Kenneth L.
great move by hutch!!
vballretired
Another sack
Patrick
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Stroud looks hurt.
Kenneth L.
how many sacks?
vballretired
Two for each team
l4blitzer
2nd one H-town surrendered today
Patrick
Okay maybe not.
vballretired
Ok, win the field position game
l4blitzer
Well, at least it is positive progress after that bad play
Patrick
I can’t believe I’m about to say this but more screen plays for the Texans, please.
vballretired
Tunsil got beat like a rented mule
N.O. POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Actually, I think the commentator for the Saints is Duce McCallister. But man did he go off on the Saints defense for allowing Houston to get those yards to flip field position
vballretired
Nico having himself a day
l4blitzer
Nico really likes playing at home this season. Averaged 7 receptions/155+ Yds with 3 TDs coming into this game
Joe
OH NO
vballretired
Pierce with 26 yards on 11 carries. Just saying
Patrick
We’re so [KITTEN]ed.
l4blitzer
Sometimes, it does seem the Pierce will dance a little much before running
vballretired
[KITTEN]
l4blitzer
Uh...that is not supposed to work that way Houston
vballretired
That should have been picked
Kenneth L.
how the [KITTEN]...
l4blitzer
Yeah, Nelson was real close...but Carr way underthrew it. Could have been a TD if it was in stride
vballretired
Here it goes
Kenneth L.
that was a duck
l4blitzer
Think that Saints will have to go for the TD here.
Joe
CAN THE TEXANS DO SOMETHING
vballretired
That’s better
Timeout Texans
Patrick
Thank goodness because that was a hair away from being offsides there.
vballretired
That’s awesome
Going for it
Joe
Oh no
My heart
Oh my goodness
vballretired
Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!’n
Patrick
Praise Durga!
vballretired
All Kamara offense stopped short
Joe
YESSSS
HOU WITH AN ACTUAL 4TH DOWN STOP; HOU POSSESSION
Joe
LETS GOOOOO
vballretired
Need at least one first down
l4blitzer
Beeeeennnnnnnnddddddddd....butdontbreak is the manta of the day
vballretired
There’s Pierce
Kenneth L.
LETS RIDE
l4blitzer
Pierce Rage Mode Needs to be in business...now
Kenneth L.
that feels like a monumental shift in the entire franchise
vballretired
Another two yards
l4blitzer
Saints with all 3 TOs
Niners just took the lead in Cleveland
Joe
Now we just need to score, don’t even need a touchdown just a score
vballretired
Key flag after a stupid play call
Both on defense
l4blitzer
Commentators losing their minds. Fun since it is on them
vballretired
Massage that clock
l4blitzer
GLORY TO ALL PENALTY OFFENSE
vballretired
That was going nowhere
Kenneth L.
hahahahahahaha
Joe
THANK YOU PENALTY [DURGA]S
Kenneth L.
yahoo
Patrick
My wife may very well divorce me after that penalty and I had to say that the ref is going to call that PI every time when the defender wasn’t facing the ball.
vballretired
This running game still needs work
l4blitzer
I get trying to make N.O. burn all the TOs, but after last week...would rather HOU get the 1st down
vballretired
No divorce but she ain’t happy
[KITTEN] guys
Patrick
I don’t like these playcalls at all.
Not one little bit.
vballretired
We are limping through this one
Joe
Yeah these suck
Patrick
Something’s not right.
Joe
What are we 15 yards away from winning?
l4blitzer
Where’s the Nico screen?
vballretired
And you only make them use one timeout
Bobby Slowik not having a good half
l4blitzer
Welp, N.O. has 2 TOs, the 2 minute warning...and they’ve been able to move up and down the field. Gulp
Kenneth L.
offense looks stalled for us
Patrick
I feel like Stroud’s not feeling right or something.
Joe
Oh man
l4blitzer
Yeah, Stroud had no choice...but for timing sake, maybe could have taken a sack to at least get NO to burn a TO. Johnston can boot it
vballretired
Holding on the tackle again…not called
N.O. POSSESSION
Kenneth L.
who is our #76??
Patrick
Deculus
vballretired
On D?
Kenneth L.
no.... who was playing left tackle? they just got beat
l4blitzer
At least the Saints need a TD. Last week, needed a FG
Patrick
It’s Deculus.
TWO MINUTE WARNING
vballretired
Their left tackle keeps grabbing the arm
Patrick
76 is Austin Deculus.
vballretired
This is two weeks in a row we just hope our defense holds. That field goal coming back to haunt us.
l4blitzer
First half, I think we had nearly 90 yards on the ground. Saints clamped down on that hard second half (30 yards)
[Editor’s Note: It was worse: The Texans had 97 yards in the 1st half, so they managed a sterling 22 yards rushing in the 2nd]
Patrick
I’m getting PTSD from watching this unfold when my wife and I were at the Saints/Texans game in NO in 2019 (I think).
Joe
Yeah I’m getting anxious about how often we’re relying on the defense to bail us out
Joe
Oh no
The game that we do not mention
Im so sorry
l4blitzer
Washington actually held Atlanta. ATL with their first home loss of the season
vballretired
Uncatchable pass to Joe Camaraman
Patrick
Oh sure they couldn’t have played like that last week?
vballretired
[KITTEN]
Patrick
That was [KITTEN]ing stupid Shaq.
l4blitzer
Of course, it can’t be easy for us. Of course it can’t
Joe
Im gonna throw up today
vballretired
[KITTEN] they are matriculating
Patrick
l4blitzer
The only saving grace...N.O. needs the TD.
vballretired
[KITTEN] Shaq
l4blitzer
At least the tackling is improving
Patrick
I want Shaq Griffin yeeted to the [KITTEN]ing moon.
vballretired
Ward!!!!!
Intended for the popcorn vendor
l4blitzer
That was a good tackle by Ward
vballretired
Timeout Sinless folk
Joe
I can’t watch
l4blitzer
Miami outscored Carolina 42-7 since the 14-0 deficit
Joe
This should be illegal
l4blitzer
Not a good sequence by the Saints there
vballretired
First down
l4blitzer
But it worked out...unfortunately
vballretired
Intended for Bob Sideline
l4blitzer
Making money with the comeback routes
vballretired
No whammies no whammies no whammies
Patrick
Flag coming in 3...2...1...
vballretired
Nope
l4blitzer
DRA-ma time in Houston...
Joe
I can’t watch!
I can’t do it
Patrick
Crisis averted.
vballretired
Ok, that’s all she wrote
BEEEEEENNNNNNNNNDDDDDDD BUT DON’T BREAK DEFENSE HOLDS; HOU BALL
Joe
LETS GOOOOO
AAAAAAAA
l4blitzer
Nice blitz by the DB there
vballretired
Great defensive effort
l4blitzer
You would rather the incompletion there
vballretired
Nelson wants it for contract purposes
Patrick
I’m not sure it really matters at this point.
Joe
Oh my goodness my heart!
This defense has won me over fully
Joe
They are ready for the big time
Patrick
Either way we get the ball back and victory formation until the clock’s out.
vballretired
Conspiracy
l4blitzer
It would be a field position issue. Ball on the 3...MOAR heart attack. Ball at the 24...relief
Joe
What a win
Patrick
Then we run the ball a couple of times, we’re used to them getting no yards running up the middle.
CORRECTION: NELSON WITH THE INT ON THE 4TH DOWN. BALL AT THE HOU 2; HOU BALL
l4blitzer
Be real, real careful on the kneel downs
No University of Miami stuff here
Patrick
Shame I can’t be outwardly happy about this game.
Joe
Just run it forward
Of course even the end has to be scary
FINAL: HOU 20 - N.O. 13. HOU WITH ITS SECOND STRAIGHT HOME WIN.
vballretired
My game ball goes to Jimmy Ward. He’s made some key plays along the way in the open field. Kamara got the ball in space and they controlled him for the most part
Offense had moments but this was a defensive win.
Kenneth L.
HUGE WIN
go team
wow we matched our win total from all of last year
Patrick
Unrelated but Suzanne Somers died.
Joe
This was one of the best Texans games I’ve ever watched. I’ve said this a few times now already this season so maybe that doesn’t mean much from me anymore, but I’ll remember this game for the fantastic defensive effort by Houston. DeMeco Ryans and this defense have completely won me over, and I think they’re ready to take on anyone. They saved, SAVED the Texans in this game after New Orleans put the clamps down in the 2nd half. But, despite the rough second half, I still think Stroud had a good game. This was definitely the best defense he’s faced up until this point, and it showed, but he was still effective. I love this team.
vballretired
Zebras paid off by the Browns
Browns will go ahead after two horrible calls
It’s going to be one of those where the league office sends an official apology that does nothing
GAME BALLS:
- LB Brain Cashman: On a day when the defense was bending as much as possible without breaking, Cashman was leading the charge. Logged 15 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 PDs, and was in on just about every key defense play for the Texans. In the 4th quarter, he helped stop Alvin Kamara short of the line to gain on one 4th down stop, and put the key pressure on Derek Carr on the Saints’ final possession that resulted in a game-clinching 4th down interception.
- S Jimmie Ward: With both Ward and Pitre back in the secondary, it is helping the Texans D not be the liability of seasons’ past. Ward logged 7 tackles (5 solo), which included a key 2nd down tackle on the final Saints drive that saved critical yards and time.
- P Cam Johnston: Now back after missing the 1st 4 weeks of the season, Johnston made his home debut for 2023 a good one. 5 punts for a 47.4 yard average, including a field-flipping 63 yard bomb. Some of those punts were PGA-style wedge shots, pinning the Saints deep and forcing them to exert so much energy just to get to the red zone where the Texans held firm
SHOULD BE FORCED TO TAKE PRECISE DICTATION OF A BUNCH OF DRUNK CAJUN SAINTS’ FANS AFTER A NIGHT OF DEPRESSED DRINKING IN THE FRENCH QUARTER:
- The Texans’ Second Half Offense: Credit to the Saints’ defense for making the critical half-time adjustments and showing flashes of the team that crushed the soul out of the soulless Belichicks of New England, but Houston’s offense production when from effective to vanished. 59 total yards in the second half, to include the inability to score at TD when they had a 1st and Goal from the NO 1. This added way too much drama to the game. There were a number of issues, from O-line protections/blocking, some decision-making from Stroud and a running game that just could not make any positive yards. If Houston has hopes of doing anything post-bye, they can’t have a repeat of the second half offensive performance.
With that, the Texans enter the bye at 3-3. They next return to the NFL fields of conflict October 29th, when they travel to Carolina to face the Panthers and their rookie QB, Bryce Young for a noon CDT kickoff. Any guesses as to what the main subplot to that matchup will be?
Loading comments...