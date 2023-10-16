Monday Night Football Open Thread: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers

Just in case you hadn’t gotten enough of a certain obnoxious fan base in southern Oklahoma, we have a Monday night game with yet another falsely named Dallas team. Tonight the “Dallas” Cowboys fly to California to take on the Los Angeles Chargers that should’ve stayed in San Diego.

The one saving grace for this game is that the likelihood of Rangers fans watching this game is minimal because Cowboys fans stopped watching baseball when the Yankees were eliminated from playoff contention.

The Cowboys are 1.5 point favorites against the Chargers, whatever. By any meaningful metric the Cowboys are enormous underdogs.

Who: “Dallas” Cowboys (3-2) at Los Angeles Chargers of San Diego (2-2)

What: Monday Night Football

Where: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. CDT

Why: Because maybe southern Oklahoma will get embarrassed again.

Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 (Manningcast), ESPN Deportes

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Battle Red Blog is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BRB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!