Thursday Night Football Open Thread: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints

::cue luau music::

Hello, good evening and welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season. I hope you’re enjoying your bye week as much as I am, along with the Houston Texans. It’s the bye week for us too, after all.

::slurps tropical drink with umbrella in it::

Tonight, we have another game involving the Texans’ previous opponent, the New Orleans Saints. They’re at home tonight to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Saints are two point favorites against the Jags, but at home, it’s anybody’s ball game.

Speaking for myself, I’m really hoping—

::Mrs. UT holds gun up to me::

—that the Saints completely run roughshod over the Glitter Kitties.

Although I’d have rooted for the Saints anyway. A Jacksonville loss can only help us with our pla-pla-playoff chances.

Yep, still weird to say at this point.

Here are the details for tonight’s game:

Who: Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) at New Orleans Saints (3-3)

What: Thursday Night Football

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. CST

Why: Because this could impact the Texans’ season, even a little bit.

Channel: Amazon Prime

And here are my picks from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Enjoy the game, y’all.