Hair of the Dog: Week 4, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans

Ah yes, a 24-point home demolition of the Pittsburgh Steelers, with CJ Stroud again going for over 300 yards, two TD and no INTs and the Texans rushing for 139 yards as a team, with Pierce accounting for 81 of those. Throw in a defense that forced one INT (probably should have had another for a scoop-and-score) and held Pittsburgh to six total points. Yep, exactly like we all...oh, who am I kidding??? A 30-6 Squashing of the Steelers, on a day when Terrible Towels vastly out-numbered any Houston accoutrements? Even with JJ Watt entering the Ring of Honor, a wire-to-wire Texans beatdown was hardly on anyone’s bingo card for this game.
All of this with an offensive line primarily staffed by backups. Granted, Howard, Scruggs and Tunsil should return soon, but then again, do we need them to? Well, yes, we do, but this team is straight up balling right now. Can you think of the last time the Texans went back-to-back games with wire-to-wire leads? Then again, for a team that has gone over a full NFL season without a home win, you have to take what you can. Maybe this is a mirage, and the Texans fall back into suckitude, but if they do, it won’t be for long, and the outlook for this team, even this season, is shaping up nicely.
Clearly, your Battle Red Masthead had their real-time takes of this decimation. All questionable works have been replaced for reading in mixed company. Coupled with the Astros winning the AL West (just like we all figured they would...okay, maybe not on the last day of the season and winning 16 games less than last year, but the result is the same), this was quite the Sunday for Houston pro sports.
With that, on with the ‘Dog:
HAIR OF THE DOG: VOLUME 21, ISSUE 4, PITTSBURGH STEELERS @ HOUSTON TEXANS (or where the Y’alls host the Yinzers)
vballretired
l4blitzer
The whole Toy Story broadcast hasn’t been all that bad actually. Probably more entertaining than watching the actual teams play live. Quite a few tech glitches, but I’ll give good marks for effort and intent.
(Side note: NFL/Disney, you can send the endorsement money direct to my account. Thank you)
vballretired
One of my wife’s coworkers is from England. Apparently they really do like American football. I never would have guessed.
Patrick
Watson’s out today. Good. Screw him.
vballretired
He seems stiffer these days. Must be hard finding good massage people when you can’t use IG.
Joe
it’s almost time!!!
i feel partially guilty about this game since i grew up a steelers fan and still am one but im rooting for the texans in this game more
Patrick
I was about to ask how conflicted you’re feeling today.
Joe
very conflicted
and guilty about all of it
Patrick
See, this is why you need to split them between an AFC and NFC team, that way you only feel that conflict once every four years or so.
Joe
but ive fallen hard for the texans this year so im rooting for them
Patrick
Good answer.
Joe
that would be so much better
cj stroud is just too famous i cant help it
how do you feel about geno smith speaking of which
vballretired
Yeah, secondary favorites (like the Saints) are so much easier in the NFC
Patrick
I’m surprised he’s doing as well as he has these last couple of years. To be honest I haven’t been following the Seahawks as much these days as I used to. But they look like they might be very bitey this year.
And I’ve kind of adopted the Lions as my pet team this year just because I want to see them do well for once.
vballretired
My Alexa just told me five times that Carr is playing today. I wasn’t sure so I’m glad she reminded me
Patrick
Thank goodness, with Jameis I’d say they were DOA today.
vballretired
I’m sticking with Saints as team two. It just makes married life more pleasant
Patrick
JJ!
vballretired
Yup
Patrick
Hero of Texans Football J.J. Watt.
vballretired
We get the ball first
FIRST QUARTER
TEXANS LOSE TOSS, WILL RECEIVE
TEXANS POSSESSION
vballretired
Nice return by Singletary
Joe
Here we go!!!
and in the battle red!
Patrick
Other than Beck’s return last week that’s the best return I’ve seen from this team in a while.
Joe
yeah see i have to root for the texans
vballretired
Deculus starting at left tackle…..Ugggg
Joe
the devin singletary effect
Patrick
Shaq Mason and The Expendables for the offensive line, Durga help us.
Joe
hahaha
it is austin deculus!
hahahahahaha
oh man
vballretired
Kendrick Green at guard?
Patrick
Yeah he’s been at guard.
Joe
well you know he had…some good snaps during the preseason…
Patrick
Oooooooooooooooooh, Dameon!
Joe
WOOO
Patrick
That was sexy.
vballretired
Pierce!!!!!!!
Joe
here we go with the blocking!!!
andrew beck has already been worth all the money the texans paid him
vballretired
Gee run to the left not as effective….Shocked
Patrick
I wonder why.
vballretired
First down Stroud run
Patrick
[DURGA] I love we have a mobile quarterback.
Joe
oh man
vballretired
No galloping giraffe?
Joe
yeah he doesnt have that neck but stroud definitely makes it look good
he makes it look so effortless
Patrick
Was that a screen that worked?!
Joe
LETS GOOOO
dameon pierce!!!!
vballretired
First and inches though
Patrick
Could be worse.
I had to say something.
vballretired
You are kittening me. False start?
Patrick
Thanks Shaq, I didn’t want the touchdown there.
Joe
oh no
Patrick
There it is.
vballretired
Another flag
Joe
YOU CANT BE SERIOUS
vballretired
Back to back flags on Mason
Patrick
OH COME ON.
Joe
youve got to be kidding
vballretired
They are going to kitten this up
Joe
okay well we knew tj watt was gonna show up at some point
vballretired
Flag on them
Patrick
Oh [DURGA] what now.
Finally.
Joe
come on dpi!
finally is right!
so many yellow flags you’d think the refs were steelers fans
FINALLY
and it’s collins!
Patrick
FINALLY!
That took way longer than it should’ve.
STROUD TO COLLINS FOR THE TEXANS TOUCHDOWN. TEXANS LEAD 7-0.
STEELERS POSSESSION
Joe
interested to see how this defense handles friermuth and pickens
Patrick
I didn’t realize last week was Pickett’s first game with more than one TD pass.
Joe
come on to’oto’o!!!
Patrick
Good stop Toots.
Joe
yeah he’s had a slow start
Patrick
Is he a good QB? I know so little about him.
Joe
he had several solid games to finish his rookie 2022 season, when the blocking got good and najee harris started playing better, but he hasn’t lived up to high expectations this year so far
obviously he can also scramble a little bit
Patrick
Solid tackle there.
Sigh...and then there’s the defense...
Joe
yep
HERE WE GO
Patrick
Jerry Hughes, y’all.
He is that guy.
Joe
the hughes renaissance
INTERCEPTED
Patrick
PICK! PICK! PICK!
Joe
LETS GOOOOO
WOOOOO
vballretired
Officials being paid by the flag
Touchdown until a flag ruins it
Let the Bartesian flow boys
Pick by Nelson
Just a bunch of flags from these contract flag throwers
STEVEN NELSON PICKS OFF PICKETT, TEXANS POSSESSION
vballretired
Well look at this
Bobby Slowik is a wizard
Joe
deculus making plays!!! hahaha
what is going on!
vballretired
First down
Patrick
I don’t know and I’m not asking a lot of questions either.
Joe
like this line is doing the work right now and i dont understand how that’s possible
vballretired
They all get paid
Patrick
Taaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaank
Joe
they’ve certainly gotten better game after game
vballretired
Another jet sweep to Dell
First down pass
Joe
WOO
Patrick
I do not recognize this team and I cannot begin to tell you how happy that makes me.
Joe
nice throw!
hahaha
vballretired
Almost picked there
Joe
oh man
Patrick
Whew, that was close.
Joe
that made my heart stop
vballretired
Another five yards to Pierce
Joe
great to see pierce making a big difference this season
vballretired
Ok, here comes the Hawaiian
Joe
that’s okay
3 points is still good
vballretired
10-0 Texans
FAIRBAIRN WITH THE 36 YARD FIELD GOAL. TEXANS LEAD 10-0
Joe
what a start
vballretired
I don’t think these lineman are so much playing well as this coaching staff is calling plays they can execute. Insane isn’t it?
I mean running an offense your guys can run and not basing everything on your opponent. Revolutionary
Patrick
What, you mean forcing an offensive scheme designed for Tom Brady and only Tom Brady for nearly a decade wasn’t a good idea?
STEELERS POSSESSION
vballretired
Shocking
Patrick
Incomplete
That’s should be incomplete.
TOOTS!
Joe
i think the scheme is helping but these linemen are playing great pierce isnt getting touched until he’s well past the line of scrimmage
vballretired
Wow
Joe
and now to’oto’o is making plays!
toots
vballretired
And they are punting
Joe
lets goooo
Patrick
I swear if To’oTo’o pans out, this could be in the running for best draft class in team history.
Joe
good pressure by toots
Joe
i think you might be right
and if perryman and cashman turn out to be good linebacks for a couple years
vballretired
If Christian Harris could pick it up…
Joe
2023 could be like the year the roster was really assembled
exactly
he’s the missing puzzle piece
if he pans out this team can really get things going
then we just have to sign D.J. Reader and bring him back
vballretired
I don’t know about THE piece but certainly A piece
Joe
it would so cool to see three alabama linebackers all playing well on the houston defense
it’s like what the eagles are doing with georgia defenders
whoops
TEXANS POSSESSION
vballretired
Man Denver sucks
Whoever actually made the decision to do that Russell Wilson should have to go into exile
Joe
woooo!!!
vballretired
Nice, welcome to the game Schultz
Patrick
::as Colonel Klink:: SCHULTZ!
SECOND QUARTER
Joe
lets go Schultz!!!
vballretired
Pierce!!!!!!!!
Joe
WOOOO
here we go with pierce again!!
this team is on fire
Patrick
For those of you under the age of 70, Hogan’s Heroes was a TV sitcom about prisoners in a Nazi POW camp run by Colonel Klink and his hapless sidekick Schultz.
Joe
hahaha what
this actually sounds kinda interesting
vballretired
The NFL Network should do a fantasy island concept with failed executives. Could you imagine OBrien, Matt Milan, and John Elway?
vballretired
Oh I remember
Patrick
Oh it’s very real. It was back in the 60s I think.
Just don’t google Bob Crane, who was the star of the show. Or if you do, do it on incognito mode.
Joe
aw man
vballretired
Okay, another field goal attempt
l4blitzer
Meanwhile, I see the Y’all’s are putting it to the Yinzers
Joe
that’s okay another field goal
yeah the texans are having one heck of a start
vballretired
I thought of sporting a monacle for awhile
FAIRBAIRN FIELD GOAL. TEXANS LEAD 13-0
Patrick
I’m so confused.
Joe
me too
Patrick
Y’all 13 - Yinz 0
Joe
this wasn’t how the script was supposed to go
Yinz is still cool though because it ends in a Z
l4blitzer
May yet happen…these are the Texans, but I am not complaining
Patrick
Shhhhhhhhhh, don’t give them ideas.
vballretired
Apparently their running attacks sucks more than our running defense
Joe
the ghost of bill o’brien haunts these halls…
l4blitzer
Too jaded from the Easterby error to be totally thrilled at this time
vballretired
Oh add Easterby to that Fantasy Island concept
l4blitzer
Meanwhile, shootout in Buffalo…last team with the ball wins?
vballretired
Could you imagine…”oh [KITTEN] boss, de plane de plane.”
PIT POSSESSION
Patrick
I don’t understand any of this and I don’t care.
Joe
DYLAN HORTON!!!
lets gooo!!!
is this a dream???
is it christmas????
l4blitzer
…and the Bungles going with the 2021 playoff playbook of letting Burrow get smashed to near death and win it late
vballretired
Ok, third and long
Patrick
I’ll take fourth down.
vballretired
That floated in the air a long time
l4blitzer
Freemoose not running like a free moose at the moment
Patrick
Shaq Griffin, y’all.
Joe
shaq griffin being famous
vballretired
The Shaqs have figured prominently
Joe
more 2023 money being spent well
Patrick
I love that it’s calm in the stands. The Steelers fans can’t believe what’s happening and the Texans fans are all waiting for the other shoe to drop.
Joe
hahaha
vballretired
No kidding
Joe
these are the truly special football games
l4blitzer
Our fans…battle-tested with disappointment for football…and usually most other sports
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
It’s advanced PTSD
l4blitzer
Da Bears nearly derp a flea-flicker…and still get the chunk play. LOLBroncos _efense in effect
Patrick
Oh look! Heritage Plaza, a noted building in Dallas according to the Rangers.
vballretired
Great catch by Collins
Patrick
Man, Nico’s making some great catches today.
Joe
collins so good
im so happy he’s playing well
l4blitzer
Mayfield may have gotten hurt on that TD pass…arguably the easiest of his and the receiver’s career
vballretired
Wait we can do effective screens? What?!!!!
Patrick
Did it go to Evans, at least?
vballretired
Singletary in this series
l4blitzer
Otten (88)
vballretired
Schultz
Patrick
SCHULTZ!
l4blitzer
Wait, what is going on with all of these effective screens? You…you can do that?
vballretired
I’m not screaming it unless it goes for a first down
Joe
lets get more touches to singletary
vballretired
Fourth down
Patrick
I legitimately can’t remember when the last time we ran a screen successfully was prior to this game.
Joe
heck i mean another field goal isnt awful
Patrick
Hell, they might go for it.
Joe
if you score every possession in the first half that’s one heck of a cushion
vballretired
Let’s kittening go!!!!
Joe
here we go
l4blitzer
Rams taking it to the Ponies….20-0…
vballretired
My fantasy options at QB were Massage Boy and Richardson
l4blitzer
Oops
Patrick
Mine were Trevor Lawrence and Desmond Ridder.
TIMEOUT HOU
vballretired
Well I heavily invested in receivers and backs
Patrick
[KITTEN]
Joe
NOOOOOO
No!!!!
vballretired
Bad call on fourth down
Patrick
Underthrown.
l4blitzer
Threat of pressure on that one…maybe not the best call with this second-string line.
FAILED FOURTH DOWN FOR HOU; PIT POSSESSION
Patrick
I appreciate the willingness to go for it though.
vballretired
Yeah, can’t argue with it
l4blitzer
Don’t mind going for it, but have to think of what you have at Oline, and what the Steelers have on D
Patrick
Mathematically it made sense, just needed a little more oomph on that pass.
l4blitzer
Wow…we are ticked about a 4th down play call….are we….are we starting to like, actually care about the on-field product??? It’s been so long
vballretired
Here they come
Patrick
To be fair, we’ve been ticked about other fourth down plays, but the WTF quotient on this one was way lower than usual.
Also good
vballretired
Intended for Phil Sideline
Third and long
Joe
4th and short
vballretired
Do they go for it?
Joe
I hope not
vballretired
Punting
Patrick
See, last season, if the Steelers had run that play, I would’ve expected at least a 15 yard gain for a first down.
They wouldn’t dare in their own territory.
vballretired
I would have expected a fourth down attempt last year. We couldn’t stop anyone from gaining two yards
l4blitzer
BE-SFs running all over the Bengals…literally
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Everybody 2-2?
Definitely a four way tie for last
Patrick
So we went from having TVs in the seat backs on planes to using personal devices back to TVs in seat backs on planes.
MAKE UP YOUR [KITTEN] MIND AIRLINES!
l4blitzer
3 Teams in the AFC South finish next to last and the Ponies finish second in their game…checks out
vballretired
United Airlines are scumbags
Patrick
Aw [KITTEN]
vballretired
Mr December with the flag
Patrick
Dammit Jordan.
l4blitzer
Refs gotta keep limber
vballretired
Flag quota reached
Metchie!!!!!!
Patrick
Metchie!
Er’rybody contributing today!
l4blitzer
Meanwhile, the Broncos showing defensive improvement…only 21 first half points given up right now
Patrick
It’s like they read VB’s post on Caserio and said “oh yeah, bet.”
vballretired
Get some high knees from Wilson on the plane ride back
Patrick
I think Pierce just levitated off the field on that run.
vballretired
I see your Hopkins and raise you a Wilson
First punt of the day
Ok, pinned them inside the 20
PIT POSSESSION
vballretired
Last week with the backup punter
l4blitzer
Are the Vikings about to take the lead for the #1 pick
vballretired
If the Jags move permanently to London are they still South?
l4blitzer
Is Wembley “South London?”
vballretired
Third down
Patrick
[DURGA] I hope not, I don’t want the Texans to have to go to London once every year.
vballretired
Flag down
Patrick
Crap, that’s gonna be DPI
Which sucks because that was a great pick.
l4blitzer
Of course it was DPI…of course
vballretired
Somehow Bears fans will take this Fields performance and somehow buy in on greatness
Joe
GREENARD
the best texans game ever????
vballretired
Another sack by Greenard. Is that two today?
Patrick
Not even close, but definitely the best in a long time.
l4blitzer
For the team I think
Patrick
Or at least the best first half in a long time.
Offsides.
l4blitzer
Fins imploding in Buffalo…guess football is a lot tougher when you don’t play Denver
Joe
hahaha
vballretired
No flags no flags no flags….oh [KITTEN] a whammy
Joe
jeez
Patrick
[KITTEN] Collins
They don’t need our help, guys.
vballretired
Ok, dammit another flag
Joe
no!
Patrick
[KITTEN] me what now?
vballretired
Okay that works
Patrick
I’ll take it.
OPI
vballretired
It’s all about the flag quota
l4blitzer
Script writers realized they can’t slant EVERYTHING towards PIT
Joe
oh my!! another opi call!
muth!!!!!
vballretired
Fourth down
Patrick
Puntin’ time.
vballretired
No whammies no whammies no whammies
Patrick
Ask for Christian Harris and ye shall receive.
Joe
how many yards do the steelers even have
vballretired
That would be a Press My Luck reference for the younger fans
Patrick
I looooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooved that show as a kid.
l4blitzer
Didn’t they bring that back for a summer filler show a couple of years ago with Elizabeth Banks?
vballretired
They did
Patrick
53 total yards for the Steelers.
Joe
me too haha i loved that and chain reaction
vballretired
The original was better
Patrick
Yeah, multiple seasons, in fact.
HOU POSSESSION
Joe
thats just fantastic
chefs kiss for demeco ryans and his staff
Patrick
Yeah, it’s not the same but the new one is still fun to watch.
Joe
OH MY [DURGA]
vballretired
Holy cow!
Joe
AAAAA
vballretired
Timeouts would be nice around now
l4blitzer
Derrick Henry with a TD pass. HOU fans all get bad flashbacks
vballretired
Another nice play to Collins
Patrick
Field goal coming
l4blitzer
Matriculating that ball down the field…yes please
Patrick
16-0.
vballretired
Okay, who had 16-0 in the office pool?
Joe
this is the best first half i think ive ever seen from the texans while writing for battle red blog
i dont think there’s been so much celebration in the hair of the dog chat since before 2020
Patrick
And that might very well be, it’s been a long time since they’ve looked this competent on both sides of the ball.
FAIRBARIN WITH THE 39 YARD FG. HALFTIME: HOU 16 - PIT 0. Yes, that is the correct score for the Hou home team
HALFTIME REACTIONS
l4blitzer
Figured coming into this game that the Steelers defense would be the main story, feasting on the Texans’ injury-depleted Oline. Yet, it is the Texans offense negating much of the Steeler PASS Rush and the Texans D making life Hades for the Steelers offense. Arguably the Texans should be up more than by 16 and it is possible that the team will regret only getting FGs, but you couldn’t ask for a better start if you are Houston
vballretired
Okay, first half thoughts. Part of this is excitement given what we’ve been through the last several seasons. Another part is thinking it should be 24-0 or better. Some of those field goals could have been touchdowns. The only debate is which unit has been most impressive. I’ll vote defense but the offense with THIS line is [KITTEN]ed impressive.
Patrick
I’m going to say the same thing I told Mrs. UT earlier today: I do not recognize this Houston Texans team and that is the highest compliment I can pay them. The offense has been able to move the ball almost at will, the defense has made timely plays to keep the Steelers down to 53 total yards in the first half.
I’ll say it again for the people in the back: THE STEELERS ONLY HAVE 53 TOTAL YARDS ON OFFENSE.
I don’t know how they’re doing it or if someone on the Steelers ran over a Romani on the way to the game but the team looks really, really good. But I’m still a Texans fan so I’m still kinda half waiting for the other shoe to drop.
Joe
Absolutely fantastic first half from all 3 phases of the team. The offensive line, despite backups across the line, have been great and have established and running game with pierce that’s allowed houston to control everything. Stroud is good yet again, and it looks like Nico Collins is the spotlight receiver this week. On top of that, the Texans defensive line is getting pressure, dylan horton and jerry hughes made plays, and the linebackers are looking good! Add on top of that a Steven Nelson interception and a plenty of field goals, and you’ve got the best production ive seen from the texans in years
l4blitzer
Interesting that the Rams do not seem perturbed by the morning kickoff (by their body clocks). They are squashing the Colts right now
vballretired
Wait a minute, which BRB fantasy team has Lamar Jackson?
l4blitzer
Ravens helping out our 2024 draft pick as well
vballretired
Yup
Patrick
Ours.
vballretired
That’s kittening right
Patrick
I should’ve put him in instead of Tua, huh?
vballretired
Oh kittens…well it’s close
Patrick
Okay, second half coming up. Let’s see if they can keep this up.
vballretired
Pittsburgh with the ball
SECOND HALF: PIT POSSESSION
Joe
oh man im nervous
vballretired
This possession sets the tone for the rest of the game
Patrick
Oh dear.
vballretired
They was kitteny tackling
Joe
matt canada is ben roethlisberger’s long lost brother
vballretired
A little better
That’s a lot more like it
l4blitzer
I am sure the Yinzer nation was calling for Canada’s head at halftime
Joe
two alabama graudates with the last name harris on the play
you are very right
vballretired
Ok nice throw there
Patrick
Aw [KITTEN].
Joe
im waiting for the fire canada chant to start during this game
dang
vballretired
Blame Canada
That sucked
Patrick
[KITTTTTTTTTTTEEEEEEENNNNNNNN]
l4blitzer
Looks like PIT made some adjustments, and Houston may have read some potential headlines about a win…
vballretired
[KITTEN]
Patrick
I don’t like this.
Joe
come on horton
come on greenard
force a fg
vballretired
Nice
l4blitzer
Thought the Steelers would run more…maybe it is now for them
Patrick
Whew.
Joe
WOOOOOO
Patrick
Oh lord they’re gonna go for it, aren’t they?
vballretired
Nope
Patrick
Thank Durga.
Joe
GREENARD AND TO’OTO’O
vballretired
16-3
Joe
fantastic!!!
absolutely fantastic
this cant be real life
vballretired
Okay offense, you gotta respond
Patrick
Counterattack.
vballretired
Need at least some first downs
BOSWELL WITH THE 35 YARD FG: YINZERS 3 - Y’ALLS 16; 9:31, THIRD QUARTER
l4blitzer
Looks like Denver and MIN are in competition for that #1 pick right now
Patrick
And the Vikings just gave control of the pick right back to Denver.
l4blitzer
I seem to recall in the original Sum of All Fears, Tom Clancy had his terrorists nuke a Super Bowl between the Broncos and Vikings…right now, both fan bases might prefer that fate
vballretired
Watt in the booth
Patrick
Awwwwww, and my sound is off here.
HOU POSSESSION
Patrick
Sir Justin James Watt, Esq.
Good run up the middle, solid CHUM.
vballretired
Ok, I can deal with four yards
Roll that clock
l4blitzer
Is it a CHUM if we get more than 2 yards on a Middle Run?
vballretired
Not a good play there
Patrick
Hmmmmmm...
vballretired
[KITTEN]
Patrick
Ugh. The offensive line turned back into a pumpkin.
vballretired
When we only scored 16 this is what worried me
Joe
i dont want to give up yet but this is looking more of what i expected
Patrick
Oh [KITTEN] you and everyone who looks like you, ref.
l4blitzer
I guess Tomlin read the Riot Act to the defensive line as well
vballretired
Here it comes
l4blitzer
What is the ratio of Steeler fans to Texans fan today? Radio was quite loud with that intentional grounding call
vballretired
It’s significant
PIT POSSESSION
vballretired
We need a Beck TD, fluke pick six, or sack fumble
Almost
Patrick
And they’ve all forgotten how to tackle again somehow.
vballretired
Ok third down
Joe
here we go again
the defense is still making it difficult at least
NOOOO
oh my goodness!
vballretired
This is horrible tackling
Patrick
FOR [KITTEN]’S SAKE WRAP UP [DURGA][KITTEN] YOU.
Freiermuth’s down.
vballretired
Who?
Joe
Uh oh
and to’oto’o was doing a good job in coverage too
he was like a hair late but was all over najee harris when he made that catch
jeez oh man
Patrick
I hope DeMeco has an adjustment up his sleeve because they need one right now.
l4blitzer
Not good for PIT if Freemoose is out
Patrick
I have a bad feeling about this.
vballretired
Me too
Joe
redemption for to’oto’o!!!
wow!
vballretired
Okay, third down
l4blitzer
That was good by To’oto’o
Joe
Oh man!!!
this is making me so nervous
vballretired
Fourth down
Joe
WOOOOO
vballretired
No whammies no whammies no whammies
16-6
Patrick
I’ll take a field goal there.
vballretired
Two score game. We have to move the football. This is no time for the David Culley turtle offense
Patrick
From previous BRB Fearless Leader Tim: Meco has turned the ship. They are going to be competing for a playoff spot at least a season earlier than we thought.
vballretired
Interesting
Patrick
Maybe too soon but I think they made adjustments there?
BOSWELL WITH THE 23 YARD FG: PIT 6 - HOU 16; 5:47, 3RD
vballretired
[KITTEN]
Joe
pressure by highsmith
Patrick
All of a sudden he’s throwing like an Ohio State quarterback.
Joe
deculus being a starting tackle is starting to rear its head
it’s funny cuz i dont even think he’s the best preseason tackle
l4blitzer
Maybe Stroud needs to go back to thinking he is throwing against a Penn State secondary…
Joe
that honor would probably go to kilian zierer, who is hurt
Joe
shhhhh
OH NO
Patrick
Here we go again.
l4blitzer
Yeah, that hurts to write, but gotta help Stroud out somehow
vballretired
Tackle him. Don’t just hit him. Actually wrap up and bring him down
PIT POSSESSION
vballretired
That’s more like it
l4blitzer
Buffalo out-offensing Miami
Patrick
[KITTEN] [KITTEN] [KITTEN] [KITTEN]
Joe
wow the darnell washington pass
man he’s giant
vballretired
You cannot turtle this thing and win
Ok, that’s better
Patrick
I’ll take it.
Joe
alright!
Patrick
Someone in here is playing Super Mario Bros. and it’s driving me nuts.
Joe
put that in ur pitre dish lmao
hahahaha
vballretired
Ok, third and long
Patrick
Sooooo close, Pitre.
l4blitzer
Vikings might just get off the snide
vballretired
Fourth down
They going?
Joe
oh my goodness gracious
Patrick
[KITTEN], they’ll probably go for it here.
Joe
can they stop a 15 yard completion
vballretired
Here we go
Joe
here we go texans!!!
come on d-line!
Patrick
Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaand timeout Steelers
Joe
this would be a cool time for will anderson jr to show up
vballretired
Denver coming back
l4blitzer
Never easy with Houston, no?
Patrick
Not yet, anyway.
TIMEOUT PIT
vballretired
Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Patrick
GREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEENARD!!!!
Joe
WOOOOOOO
GREENARD
vballretired
Pickett hurt
Patrick
Oh man oh man we needed THAT
Oh wow.
I hope he’s okay. Not TOO okay to come back, but okay still.
vballretired
Greenard is the Schlitz Malt Liquor Bull Player of the game
GREENARD WITH A MASSIVE 4th DOWN SACK; HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Ok, that’s more like it….[KITTEN] flag
Patrick
Oh [KITTEN] what now?
l4blitzer
If I was a Yinzer, I would be booing the [KITTEN] out of Canada. You got Harris and our run defense and you go shotgun?
Joe
What a game by greenard
vballretired
Kendrick Green is just awesome…..not
Patrick
[KITTEN] you ref and your mother and your brother and your sister, your wife, your kids, their kids and all the generations of your family yet to come.
vballretired
Okay, decent carry
I hate that we are turtling
Patrick
We got him from the Steelers. I can’t discount the possibility of sabotage by traitorous elements.
vballretired
Nice
Patrick
Now we’re talking.
vballretired
I think Collins is over 100 yards
Joe
nico collins is having a breakout season so far
Patrick
I think I started the wrong Texans receiver in my other league.
vballretired
He is the Pabst Blue Ribbon player of the game
You got to have multiple skunky beers for this effort today
l4blitzer
For this game, it needs to be either the Lone Star or Shiner Bock player of the game….depending on the final result
vballretired
I’ll convert one to a better beer in that case
START OF FOURTH QUARTER: YINZERS 6 - Y’ALLS 16 (Y’ALLS DRIVING)
Patrick
The Nightmare Scaphism player of the game.
vballretired
We went to a bar last night called “Beers Looking At You”. Had some good craft beers
Patrick
That’s fantastic.
vballretired
Well that didn’t work. Stop turtling
Patrick
I guess they’re not going to call any more penalties on Pittsburgh since they were clearly moving before the snap there.
Joe
yeah i guess the refs got their quota in haha
vballretired
Collins!
Patrick
NOICE
l4blitzer
Script writers trying to set up for the dramatic Steelers win
Joe
LETS GO
nico collins is fantastic!!!
Patrick
Pickett going into the locker room.
Joe, who’s their backup?
l4blitzer
Broncos tied with Bears in the 2nd Suck Bowl 2023
vballretired
Ok that’s better
l4blitzer
Shouldn’t it be Trubisky?
vballretired
Pickett is out
Joe
trubisky
mr. biscuit!!!
Patrick
Ohhhhhhhh, sweet mother.
Joe
terrible news
vballretired
Nice cut by Singletary
Patrick
That was a great cut by Singletary there.
Joe
singletary is good news though
give him more carries!
Patrick
I really hope he’s okay and it’s not serious.
vballretired
Couldn’t you just picture a Rex Burkhead carry there
Patrick
Just don’t bring him back out.
l4blitzer
Yep, definitely a great cut there
vballretired
Roll that clock
Indy coming back
Patrick
SCHULTZ!!!!!!
vballretired
A trick play for a touchdown!!!!!!!!!!
Joe
td schultz!!!
vballretired
Hopefully that’s the kill shot
Schultz with a day
Patrick
TRICKERY!
Joe
singletary mvp season
SCHULTZ WITH THE 6 YARD TD RECEPTION FROM SINGLETARY; PIT 6 - HOU 23; 10:50, 4TH
vballretired
Need to keep on em’ Trubisky could work his backup magic
Patrick
If he does, I’m getting plastered.
vballretired
Of course
That goes without saying
Patrick
Already not in my happy place on this drive.
PIT POSSESSION
Patrick
So close to a pick.
l4blitzer
Wow, Miami really seeing a 180 from last week
Patrick
We’ve been so close to a pick all day today.
vballretired
Bad hands
Patrick
I mean they’re playing against the Bills so it’s not hugely surprising.
l4blitzer
Trubisky’s throws so bad, we can’t intercept…sounds like he went to the Davis Mills’ school of throwing
vballretired
Nelson still got one
Patrick
Or did Mills go to the Trubisky school of throwing?
Joe
hahahaha
vballretired
Punt
Joe
shaq griffin playing well
marking pickens get spicy
is this game over?
vballretired
Here comes the Culley turtling offense
Joe
you know at this point it might be okay if they turtle
HOU POSSESSION
Joe
once it’s below 8 minutes i dont think it’ll matter any more
vballretired
Yeah, it might be time
Get at least one first down
l4blitzer
Let’s just be smart…which is kind of a new concept for Houston this decade
Well, Miami gonna make it a little interesting
Patrick
But if there’s anyone who I’d believe is capable of being a smart coach and coaching smartly, it’s DeMeco Ryans.
Because he’s given me no reason to think otherwise yet.
vballretired
Like Cubs fans used to say, “anyone can have a bad century”
l4blitzer
Well, imagine if you play dumb-ly for Ryans…with those arms, you won’t last long in the post-game meetings
vballretired
Ok hold onto the ball and stay inbounds
First down
Patrick
Dameon Pierce: takes a lickin’ and keeps on tickin’.
vballretired
Another obligatory false start
Patrick
[KITTEN]in’ hell [Geron] Christian.
vballretired
Fourth string tackle
l4blitzer
Need a ground attack that will crush your enemies, see them driven before you and hear the lamentations of the women…Pierce will do
Patrick
8 penalties for 63 yards, unacceptable.
l4blitzer
Yeah, Ryans gonna choke-slam someone through a wall in the weekly meetings
vballretired
But they are putting homeless people in uniform and telling them to block
Patrick
That was pretty, Stroud. So pretty.
l4blitzer
Bears stuffed on 4th and 1…so Bears 2022-23
vballretired
Perfect motivation. You keep that guy from hitting Stroud and you get a hot meal
Patrick
Bears/Broncos tied.
l4blitzer
Wow…Ponies and Rams in a game
Patrick
Oooooooooooooooooooooooooh.
vballretired
Nice juke from Singletary
Patrick
approvingvincemcmahonmeme.gif
::deletes meme::
vballretired
Wow they blew that up
Oh my that was close
l4blitzer
Amazingly, Steelers surrendering the run yards to this line…they gonna have a tough week in their meetings as well
Patrick
They got lucky on that one.
vballretired
Kendrick Green down
Patrick
Finally, things are looking up.
But seriously, they’re gonna pull someone from the stands to play OL at this rate.
Joe
Yeah is there anyone healthy left?
vballretired
I don’t weigh enough
Joe
Do they have another guard?
Maybe Michael Deiter?
vballretired
Case Keenum?
Patrick
I could probably play guard. I would be terrible but I don’t know that you’d really notice that much of a difference.
I’m at least big enough to do it.
vballretired
Morrissey
Joe
Oh yeah Jimmy Morrissey
l4blitzer
“All individuals over 290lbs, please report to the field, all individuals over 290lbs at NRG, please report to the field.”
Joe
Well he played well in the preseason so he must be a pro bowler in disguise
Patrick
Gross.
vballretired
Well that sucked
Kenneth L.
Wow I didn’t know Kenyon Green was out for the season. What a busy
Bust
vballretired
Yup
Kenneth L.
Our entire offensive line is hurt
Patrick
I still have hope.
vballretired
He’s on the Michael Brantley timeline
Patrick
Only Shaq Mason is healthy and we need to sacrifice a chicken to make sure it stays that way.
vballretired
Live or KFC
Patrick
Let’s cover all our bases and do both.
l4blitzer
According to Dusty Baker, Chas McCormick is a little heavy…an option if this week doesn’t go well…
Ravens grounding the Browns into the dirt
vballretired
Collins upgraded to St. Arnold’s player of the game
Joe
OH MY GOODNESS
AAAAAA
l4blitzer
Ponies about to tie up the game with the Rams
Joe
this game is unreal!!!!
Joe
This game was sent down to us by the football [DURGA]s
vballretired
The rout is on boys
Patrick
I literally couldn’t react to that pass, I was just watching it in wide wonder like a child staring into the sun for the first time.
vballretired
Completion percentage down but [KITTEN]
COLLINS WITH THE 52 YARD TD RECEPTION: YINZERS CRYING IN THEIR IRON CITY BEER; HOU 30 - PIT 6; 3:39, FOURTH QUARTER
Kenneth L.
NICO COLLINS HANDS OF GAWD
Joe
I love your reaction patrick hahaha
Kenneth L.
that was over Peterson!
Joe
Nico Collins is the savior
vballretired
Anderson with a score!!!!!!!!
Let’s [KITTEN]ing go!!!!!!!
Patrick
WO;EITHNAS;R LI2WHGTNE;ROVWHNG LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
PIT POSSESSION
Joe
wjwjsksn
WJWJSNS
vballretired
Let him have it
Joe
Yeah this is the best game ever
vballretired
[KITTEN]
Patrick
[KITTEN] YOU REFS
Are these refs from [KITTEN]ing Scranton or something?
Anderson didn’t get the TD…PIT POSSESSION. Still a 24 point lead
vballretired
Here come the Colts burning with desire
l4blitzer
I think Denver is going to escape with a win in the “Suck Bowl”
TWO MINUTE WARNING
l4blitzer
Good one brewing in Philly with the Commanders and Iggles
Joe
how about the commanders always making it a game in philly
they even beat them there last year
l4blitzer
We are looking at the first win streak for this team in over 660+ days and our first home win since Dec 2021….so that means we have been kinda bad, huh?
Joe
this was one of the most complete games i’ve ever seen from the texans
just a little
i would have never expected a win streak this early into the 2023 season
they are way ahead of schedule
vballretired
Holy cow that was awesome
l4blitzer
I think I was most surprised by the running game…with our line and the Steelers with defensive horses…I thought the run game would be an afterthought
FINAL: HOU 30 - PIT 6. HOUSTON SNAPPED A 10 GAME HOME WINLESS STREAK AND GETS CONSECUTIVE WINS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN NEARLY 2 YEARS. TEAM IS AT 2-2.
l4blitzer
We rushed for 139 yards…with this line??? I would have thought that Canada was going to be the villain of the day, but I think that the Steelers D-Coordinator is in for a bad, bad week on the social media webs
Joe
That was one of the best football games I’ve ever watched. As difficult as it was to watch the Texans take a real beating to the Steelers, it was just as satisfying to see the fruits of the rebuild blossom into a complete dismantling of the opponent. CJ Stroud was good again, helped by an injury-riddled offensive line that has somehow improved the more injuries they’ve absorbed, and a wide receiving room that is apparently exploding with playmakers. Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary really controlled the pace of the game, which I’ve been looking for the offense to do since the beginning of the season. The defense has similarly improved week after week, culminating in this m[KITTEN]ive success in suffocating Pittsburgh’s offense the entire game. Greenard, To’oTo’o, and Cashman led a defense playing far better against the run and pass than I could have ever expected. This game still doesn’t feel real, I dont even know what to say besides the Texans have completely blown away my expectations, and I couldn’t be more excited to see what happens next
vballretired
I think the biggest thing was two weeks in a row this game could have gotten away from them and two weeks in a row they stepped up and made plays. They won going away. This wasn’t the hold on for dear life OBrien days. Stroud is the real deal. Maybe we can have nice things.
Joe
this really does feel like a “maybe we can have nice things” moment
this didnt feel like something the texans were allowed to do
just win outright
and now they’ve done it 2 weeks in a row
GAME BALLS: Nico Collins. Maybe, just maybe, Houston is seeing a receiver for the Battle Red who is prone to lighting up the yardage books and the scoreboards for the first time since peak Nuk. Seven receptions, 168 yards and two TDs...on the heels of his last home game, yeah, Collins might like playing at home. Props also to Devin Singletary, who provided strong kick returning, quality rushing and the TD pass that Stroud didn’t get to in this game. Oh, yeah, that Stroud guy...1,212 yards passing, six TDs and ZERO INTS in his first four starts.
Defense gets a shoutout with stellar overall play. While they may not have shown dominance per se, they keep the Steelers out of the end zone. Jonathan Greenard with two sacks, and Henry To’oTo’o with a massive pass breakup on a pass that probably should have been a TD for Pittsburgh in the third quarter. Instead of Pittsburgh getting to 16-10, they would only get three, keeping it a 16-6, and getting no closer.
SHOULD BE FORCED TO LISTEN TO RECORDINGS OF MYRON COPE SINGING CHRISTMAS CAROLS WHILE DRINKING 5-DAY OLD FLAT IRON CITY BEER. Shaq Mason. He isn’t in the easiest of spots right now. Granted, the line has played above its talent level these past two games. However, two dumb penalties when the Texans are inside the Steelers’ five doesn’t help matters. Still, Houston did get the TD, and the overall performance makes this a bit more nit-picking than anything else. The Texans committed eight penalties for 63 yards, which, if this team is actually going to be in the mix for quality teams, is going to have to get that squared away.
Matt Canada: Again, I don’t intend to use this segment to call out the other guys, but this coordinator is fast becoming the most despised person in Pittsburgh. In particular, on a fourth and one call inside the Texans’ 35, trailing 16-6 in the third and with a battering ram of a running back in Najee Harris, who had already gashed the Texans for 55 yards in the quarter, you take a timeout to run a play out of shotgun??? Not only did Houston blow that up and sack Pickett, but Pickett gets injured, and Houston effectively ended the Steelers’ comeback hopes. The Texans’ fan in me is happy, but the empathetic man in me is like “What the [KITTEN] were you thinking?” I would not be surprised if Canada gets sacked soon, and likely when the season ends at the latest.
With that, Houston snaps its 8-game home losing streak, and has its 1st win streak of any sort in nearly two years. They will attempt to add to that next week, when they travel to Atlanta to face off against the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday, with a noon CDT kickoff. See you then.
